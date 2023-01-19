Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 release date on Netflix revealed

Following a brilliant 2022, Netflix is now looking forward to a host of new films like Extraction 2, David Fincher's The Killer, and Zack Synder's Rebel Moon, among many others.

This is quite like the previous year, which saw enormous traffic in the summer thanks to Stranger Things season 4 followed by some great film releases like Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

With Extraction 2, Netflix is all set to become home to another sequel. Sam Hargrave will return to direct the Chris Hemsworth-starrer, which will see the Thor star reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

Extraction opened with mixed critical reviews but received great acclaim from fans across the world. The second part of the film is written by Joe Russo, one of the masters behind Marvel's Captain America: Civil War.

Along with announcements about other films, Netflix has officially revealed Extraction 2's release date. It will premiere on June 16, 2023.

Extraction 2 teaser: Return of the new hero

Though the trailer for Extraction 2 isn't out yet, there is an official teaser from Netflix. It shows how Hemsworth's character manages to survive even after getting shot and falling into the river.

It is clear from the film's teaser that Tyler Rake will be returning for a new adventure. The logline for the film reads:

"After being presumed dead, mercenary Tyler Rake returns for another high-stakes mission."

Along with Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa will also reprise their roles in the new film. A sequel has been in the plans since the movie premiered, and Joe Russo reportedly started writing the script back in 2020. The filming commenced in Sydney, Australia in September 2021.

There isn't a lot of other information available about the film yet, but as the release date edges closer, Netflix will reveal more details.

Where to watch Extraction 2?

Extraction 2 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023. The film will not be available anywhere else. Like the first part, this should be a global release and should premiere at 3 am EST, much like most other shows and films on the platform.

Netflix is a subscription-based service, meaning that viewers without access to the streaming platform will not be able to catch the Chris Hemsworth film for free. However, Netflix is available in a variety of packages, making it accessible to most viewers.

Speaking about Extraction 2, Joe Russo told Collider:

"It's great. It's very different from 'Extraction 1', which we like. It's its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one."

Russo added:

"And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out. So we're really excited about it, and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth's fantastic in it. And we're excited to share it with audiences."

The sequel to the popular Extraction will soon be available on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

