Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and why? Cause explored ahead of Netflix miniseries Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix is all set to release Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a mini-series based on the life of the infamous serial killer and alleged cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. He reportedly murdered and assaulted mostly young men between 1978 and 1991. He has reportedly murdered 17 victims and later mutilated and assaulted their corpses.

He was arrested in 1991 and sentenced to life for each of the murder counts against him, amounting to a total of 15 life sentences. He was incarcerated at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

While inside prison, Dahmer was brutally murdered by Christopher J. Scarver, a Wisconsin native, another convicted murderer, and an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution, after the former allegedly creeped everyone out with his dark sense of humor.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates The trailer for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters debuts tomorrow. The trailer for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters debuts tomorrow. https://t.co/qURWXpUvgz

Netflix's mini-series will cover all these events in detail when it airs on September 21, 2022. The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and stars Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Colin Ford, and Molly Ringwald, among others.

Read on for more details about the murder of Dahmer.

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer and how was he killed?

Jeffrey Dahmer was a convicted serial killer, often cited as one of the most notorious ones of his generation. Over the course of more than 13 years, from 1978 to 1991, Dahmer murdered young men, mostly of African-American descent. He generally picked them up from gay bars and malls.

He allegedly lured his prey with the promise of s*x and money and brought them to his place. There, he generally gave them laced alcohol and strangled them to death. He often mutilated and assaulted their corpses.

According to reports, he even engaged in cannibalism and often kept his victims’ skulls or genitals as souvenirs. He also took photographs of his victims at various stages of their murder.

He was eventually caught in 1991 and sentenced to 16 life sentences in total. While incarcerated at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, he was found on the gym's bathroom floor by correctional officers, covered in his own blood.

He sustained extreme head and facial injuries. Though he was still alive when the authorities found him, he died shortly after. According to his death report, he was bludgeoned in the head and face with a 20-inch metal bar.

Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and why?

On the day of his death, Dahmer, Christopher J. Scarver, and Jesse Anderson were assigned to clean the gym bathroom. When the three were left unsupervised, Christopher allegedly used a metal bar to beat Jeffrey Dahmer to death. When the officers returned, Christopher J. Scarver confessed to the murders and said:

"God told me to do it. Jesse Anderson and Jeffrey Dahmer are dead."

Christopher had allegedly cornered Jeffrey and confronted him with newspaper clippings of his crimes before he attacked him. He claimed that he was revolted by what Dahmer had done.

Law-Abiding-Psycho @MassCrimes Jeffrey Dahmers mugshot against Christopher J Scarvers. Scarver beat Dahmer to death with a metal bar from the prisons exercise equipment. Jeffrey Dahmers mugshot against Christopher J Scarvers. Scarver beat Dahmer to death with a metal bar from the prisons exercise equipment. https://t.co/caUvoTmsDb

He later revealed that Jeffrey had often used his image of a cannibal and serial killer to taunt and disrespect other inmates. He also allegedly had a dark sense of humor and mimicked eating body parts with prison food and ketchup.

Many prisoners were allegedly disgruntled with Jeffrey. Reports claim that Jeffrey and Anderson had poked fun at Christopher just before he attacked them. Christopher J. Scarver was sentenced to another two life sentences in addition to the one he was serving.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will cover this story in detail when it airs on September 21, 2022, on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far