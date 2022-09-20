What time will Evan Peters' Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will premiere on the streamer on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at midnight PT/3 am ET. The limited series documents the crimes of American serial killer and repeat s*x offender Jeffrey Dahmer.

Actor Evan Peters, who won the Emmy Award for his performance in Mare of Easttown, will be seen in the shoes of the Milwaukee serial killer.

Read on to learn more about Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Release date, plot, and more details explored about Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a 10-episode limited series that will premiere on Netflix on September 21. It follows a spate of murders by Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991.

While no details about any of the episodes have been released, IMDb's synopsis of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story reads:

Story of the Milwaukee Monster told from the perspective of the victims and police incompetency that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.

The trailer for the series was released last week and comprised montages of Peters' Jeffrey Dahmer bringing in several men to his place on multiple occasions. The visual narrative seems to be in line with real-life Dahmer's modus operandi of trapping his victims.

The trailer for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also established his necrophiliac and cannibalistic tendencies.

In addition to Peters, the scripted series also features actors including Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford.

More information about real-life Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is based on true incidents of murder, child s*x offense, and cannibalism by Milwaukee-based Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer.

Also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, Dahmer murdered at least 17 men and boys in Wisconsin and Ohio. His method of trapping his victims involved approaching men and boys who were mostly by themselves on the streets and inviting them for a drink at his place. Dahmer would engage in physical activity with them, spike their drinks, and kill them.

The bodies of the victims were either disposed of after being dismembered or consumed by Dahmer. He would also photograph his victims and retain sections of their skeletal structure.

According to a Journal Times report from 1993, Dahmer said that it was his way of "remembering their appearance, their physical beauty." He said:

"If I couldn't keep them there with me whole, I at least could keep their skeletons."

Dahmer was convicted of 15 of the 16 murders he had committed in Wisconsin and was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 17, 1992. He was later sentenced to a sixteenth term of life imprisonment for an additional homicide committed in Ohio in 1978.

Dahmer was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and a psychotic disorder.

Due to his gruesome ways of murdering his victims, Dahmer remained a topic of interest in pop culture. Even after his death in 1994 at the hands of a fellow inmate, Dahmer has been portrayed in films and television series, including Dahmer (2002) starring Jeremy Renner, My Friend Dahmer (2017), as well as an episode of American Horror Story.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2022.

