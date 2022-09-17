Dahmer 2022 series: Meet the cast

Dahmer 2022, the upcoming Netflix docuseries on the life and crimes of the Wisconsin killer Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, is scheduled to make its debut soon on the streaming platform.

Based on the harrowing life and unthinkable deeds of Dahmer, the upcoming Netflix feature is all set to explore the story of a serial killer who would brutally kill, dismember, and then cannibalize his victims.

The Netflix limited series is written by Ryan Murphy along with Ian Brennan and David McMillan and is directed by Carl Franklin, Paris Barclay, and Janet Mock.

Dahmer 2022 is sure to send chills down your spine by bringing to us intricate and intriguing details from the life of the man who not only killed 17 Afro-American men but also stored their body parts for consumption and took disturbing pictures of the corpses, sometimes even indulging in necrophilic activities.

Before Netflix drops its latest true-crime limited series, here is a list of the cast members of Dahmer 2022.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters is an American actor who is a recognizable face owing to his multiple roles on the FX anthology series American Horror Story. The actor's other noticeable features include starring as Stan Bowes in the first season of the FX ballroom drama series Pose, and as Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in a range of movies like X-Men film series and WandaVision.

He is also the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award.

Peters started his acting career with Clipping Adam and has also starred in ABC science fiction series Invasion (2005 to 2006). He has also occurred in recurring roles in Disney Channel's Phil of the Future and The CW's One Tree Hill.

He will be starring as the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series Dahmer 2022.

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland

American actress, comedian, and television host Niecy Nash also stars in the Netflix series as the other lead role, Glenda Cleaveland, who was a neighbor of Dahmer’s and who tried to alert the police and even call the FBI to notify them about Dahmer's erratic behavior.

Niecy Nash is best known for her comedy and hosting. She has hosted the Style Network show Clean House and won a Daytime Emmy Award for it. Nash has also acted in a number of features.

She played the role of Deputy Raineesha Williams in the comedy series Reno 911! and Denise "DiDi" Ortley in the HBO comedy Getting On. For the latter, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Nash is also known for starring as Lolli Ballantine on the TV Land sitcom The Soul Man, Denise Hemphill in Scream Queens and Desna Simms in Claws.

Others starring

Apart from the two lead roles, there are a host of actors in various roles in Dahmer 2022. The list is as follows:

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer

Michael Beach as Detective Murphy

Colby French as Detective Kennedy

Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards

Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth

Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller

Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish

Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak

Don't forget to catch the Netflix series which drops on September 21, 2022.

