Netflix announces new Death Note live-action series from the creators of Stranger Things

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Netflix announced that the Duffer brothers are working on a new live-action Death Note series. Matt and Ross Duffer are popularly known as the creators of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things.
As per Netflix's announcement, the Duffer brothers will present a “new take” on the live-action Death Note movie by Netflix, that starred Wilem Dafoe as Ryuk and Nat Wolff as Light Turner (a setting-influenced localization change from Yagami). The movie received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.
The Duffer Brothers' adaptation of the smash-hit manga, written and illustrated by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata respectively, will be produced by their newly formed studio, Upside Down Pictures.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down these reports and speculates on what fans can expect from the new Death Note live-action series from the creators of Stranger Things.
Netflix’s new Death Note live-action series by the Duffer Brothers will present a fresh take
Announcement information
As mentioned above, the creators of Stranger Things are currently working on a new, live-action Death Note series, which was ordered by Netflix. It will be a “new take” and differ significantly from the previous live-action film adaptation of the manga released by the streaming giant.
Fans can expect the new series to follow the storyline of author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata’s hit manga series which followed Japanese student Light Yagami in his crusade to cleanse the world. Netflix's earlier attempt at adapting the manga into a live-action film instead followed Light Turner, an American who first uses the book to eliminate bullies and those who’ve wronged him.
The creative liberties Netflix took with their live-action adaptation were negatively received and ridiculed by many. In fact, it was termed as one of the worst live-action adaptations of all time. Nevertheless, the film did help rejuvenate interest in the series due to the intellectual property’s household status in the anime world, and may have indirectly led to the creation of this new series.
Netflix's emphasis on the fact that the Duffer brothers will present a “new take” fas compared to the previous live-action film seems to imply that the streaming giant has learned from their mistakes. The Upside Down Pictures production may take a more rigid approach when visually translating the manga for the screen.
The Death Note announcement comes after the release of the massively successful final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. It seems that Netflix is counting on the Duffer brothers to right what’s arguably one of their biggest wrongs yet since the duo has already proved to be a blessing for the streaming giant.
