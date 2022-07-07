Netflix announces new Death Note live-action series from the creators of Stranger Things

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Netflix announced that the Duffer brothers are working on a new live-action Death Note series. Matt and Ross Duffer are popularly known as the creators of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things.

As per Netflix's announcement, the Duffer brothers will present a “new take” on the live-action Death Note movie by Netflix, that starred Wilem Dafoe as Ryuk and Nat Wolff as Light Turner (a setting-influenced localization change from Yagami). The movie received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

The Duffer Brothers' adaptation of the smash-hit manga, written and illustrated by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata respectively, will be produced by their newly formed studio, Upside Down Pictures.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down these reports and speculates on what fans can expect from the new Death Note live-action series from the creators of Stranger Things.

Netflix’s new Death Note live-action series by the Duffer Brothers will present a fresh take

Announcement information

The Duffer Brothers will develop a new live-action adaption of 'DEATH NOTE' for Netflix.



(Source: Deadline)

As mentioned above, the creators of Stranger Things are currently working on a new, live-action Death Note series, which was ordered by Netflix. It will be a “new take” and differ significantly from the previous live-action film adaptation of the manga released by the streaming giant.

Fans can expect the new series to follow the storyline of author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata’s hit manga series which followed Japanese student Light Yagami in his crusade to cleanse the world. Netflix's earlier attempt at adapting the manga into a live-action film instead followed Light Turner, an American who first uses the book to eliminate bullies and those who’ve wronged him.

Walker @drunkeldian Netflix @netflix An all-new live-action television adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note. An all-new live-action television adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga and anime series Death Note. Netflix must HATE Death Note if they're violating it for a second time twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix must HATE Death Note if they're violating it for a second time twitter.com/netflix/status… https://t.co/QukMQdNfwb

The creative liberties Netflix took with their live-action adaptation were negatively received and ridiculed by many. In fact, it was termed as one of the worst live-action adaptations of all time. Nevertheless, the film did help rejuvenate interest in the series due to the intellectual property’s household status in the anime world, and may have indirectly led to the creation of this new series.

Netflix's emphasis on the fact that the Duffer brothers will present a “new take” fas compared to the previous live-action film seems to imply that the streaming giant has learned from their mistakes. The Upside Down Pictures production may take a more rigid approach when visually translating the manga for the screen.

Esca Flonase @escaflonase Nibel @Nibellion



Their newly found company Upside Down Pictures will be responsible for the project



deadline.com/2022/07/strang… Deadline: The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) will work together with Netflix on a new DEATH NOTE live-action series adaptationTheir newly found company Upside Down Pictures will be responsible for the project Deadline: The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things) will work together with Netflix on a new DEATH NOTE live-action series adaptationTheir newly found company Upside Down Pictures will be responsible for the projectdeadline.com/2022/07/strang… https://t.co/qZJ3Fqb3KY The problem with trying to adapt death note is that it is firmly set in 1) Japan and 2) the mid 00s and there is simply no way change either of those details without upending the whole story twitter.com/Nibellion/stat… The problem with trying to adapt death note is that it is firmly set in 1) Japan and 2) the mid 00s and there is simply no way change either of those details without upending the whole story twitter.com/Nibellion/stat…

The Death Note announcement comes after the release of the massively successful final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. It seems that Netflix is counting on the Duffer brothers to right what’s arguably one of their biggest wrongs yet since the duo has already proved to be a blessing for the streaming giant.

