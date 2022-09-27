''OMG I can't wait'': Twitter goes gaga over Extraction 2 first look

The first look for Netflix's Extraction 2 is out, and fans can't stop talking about it. It is a sequel to Extraction, which was released in 2020. The film stars Chris Hemsworth and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani in crucial roles.

Fans on Twitter have been raving about the first look dropped by Netflix, with one user saying they ''can't wait'' for the film to be released.

Twitterati explodes as Netflix drops Extraction 2 first look

Chris Hemsworth @chrishemsworth We're landing helicopters on moving trains



WE ARE BACK for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it! #TUDUM We're landing helicopters on moving trainsWE ARE BACK for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it! #RakeLives 🚨 We're landing helicopters on moving trains 🚨 WE ARE BACK for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it! #RakeLives #TUDUM https://t.co/j13wGoWEeT

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views about the first look of Extraction 2. Many expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the film, with some enquiring about the official release date of the film. Others mentioned that the behind-the-scenes footage looks pretty interesting.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Flo Winchester @Floristan6 @chrishemsworth I'm very excited to seeing this movie.Hopefully we can see Tyler again soon on netflix.I think @chrishemsworth plays the role of Tyler great.I would have loved to see him in Vienna but unfortunately I didn't have time at the time.Hope you come to vienna again. You are very cool. @chrishemsworth I'm very excited to seeing this movie.Hopefully we can see Tyler again soon on netflix.I think @chrishemsworth plays the role of Tyler great.I would have loved to see him in Vienna but unfortunately I didn't have time at the time.Hope you come to vienna again. You are very cool. https://t.co/0S6UX5Uwxg

🎮 Meghan 🎮 @Megsytopolis @chrishemsworth My Mom and I watched the first one a few months ago when I was recovering from surgery and we loved it! It was really intense, but we loved it! Can't wait for the second one! @chrishemsworth My Mom and I watched the first one a few months ago when I was recovering from surgery and we loved it! It was really intense, but we loved it! Can't wait for the second one!

Yves @halow_armando @chrishemsworth @netflix The way they passed the camera between cars is very cool @chrishemsworth @netflix The way they passed the camera between cars is very cool

Sonia Gagnon @SoniaGagnon20 I’m sure. Thank you @chrishemsworth OMG! It’s completely crazy! The first Extraction was excellent , you play Tyler Rake perfectly and the second will be explosive 🧨I’m sure. Thank you @chrishemsworth for sharing these moments with us. A few more months of patience @chrishemsworth OMG! It’s completely crazy! The first Extraction was excellent , you play Tyler Rake perfectly and the second will be explosive 🧨 😉I’m sure. Thank you @chrishemsworth for sharing these moments with us. A few more months of patience 🙏😁

Cinema Seat Goddess @IronmanFanGirl9 @chrishemsworth This looks amazing. I love seeing all of the behind the scenes things that go in to make an action movie like this & then finally getting to see the finished product & the main hero Kicking Ass. Thanks for keeping us inspired, & moving forward in the Action Movies, of our Lives @chrishemsworth This looks amazing. I love seeing all of the behind the scenes things that go in to make an action movie like this & then finally getting to see the finished product & the main hero Kicking Ass. Thanks for keeping us inspired, & moving forward in the Action Movies, of our Lives💖

David Laidlow @woldial @chrishemsworth Absolutely brilliant and breathtaking stuff BUT when’s the release date mate ???🤔 @chrishemsworth Absolutely brilliant and breathtaking stuff BUT when’s the release date mate ???🤔

mandy skeggs @tigerseyecandy @chrishemsworth I saw tudum I watched the frist one amazing can't wait for number 2 @chrishemsworth I saw tudum I watched the frist one amazing can't wait for number 2

The intriguing first look for Extraction 2 opens with a voiceover that says,

''There's a moment when you say to yourself: It can't be done. But instead of backing down, you push yourself forward, into the unknown.''

The clip then briefly depicts some of the action sequences from the film. Director Sam Hargrave then talks about a one-take shot in the film. He says,

''For Extraction 1, we had a major action sequence that felt like one continuous shot, we call that a oner. For Extraction 2, we're going to push that even further, with a sequence more intricate and more extreme than before. And we've got a real helicopter landing on the rooftops of moving trains.''

The film is expected to be out in 2023, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.

More details about the Extraction 2 plot and cast

The film continues the fascinating story of Tyler Rake, tasked with a high-risk mission that involves rescuing the family of a notorious gangster. As per Netflix's official YouTube channel, the synopsis of the film reads:

''Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.''

The movie stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the first film, and fans have high expectations from him in the second film.

Starring alongside Hemsworth, Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani will reprise her role as Nik Khan. Farahani has appeared in several critically acclaimed films by legendary directors like Jim Jarmusch and Asghar Farhadi. She's known for her performances in About Elly, Paterson, and The Patience Stone, to name a few.

The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave. Hargrave has directed many short films, such as The Shoot, Love and Vigilance, Seven Layer Dip, and many more.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix in 2023.

