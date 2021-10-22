'Invasion' full cast list: Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani and others star in Apple TV's sci-fi series

Apple TV+ is back with an original series and this time it has aliens! The streaming network's latest addition, Invasion, is a sci-fi with alien invasion drama.

The series, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, follows a diverse cast of characters from around the globe dealing with the life-changing yet destructive arrival of aliens. The series is somewhat similar to War of the Worlds but focuses more on the people and their stories.

Creator Simon Kinberg presented his take on Invasion:

“This show is a drama set against the backdrop of a massive alien invasion of earth. All of our characters are outsiders dealing with their own version of alienation we want all of these emotional stories magnified by this global traumatic event.”

Invasion all-in-all tracks this particular Earth-shattering event and its debilitating effect on communities, whilst also focusing on the theme of alienation.

'Invasion' ensemble cast

Set in an apocalyptic world, the series is directed by Jakob Verbruggen and Amanda Marsalis, and will show the perspective of the situation from different parts of the globe. Invasion is going to be an intense ride with a whole lot of suspense.

Sam Neill as Sheriff John Bell Tyson

Apple TV+'s Invasion starring Sam Neill (Image via IMDb)

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has an impressive professional life as he is also a director, producer and writer. He first gained recognition for his appearance in Sleeping Dogs, followed by leading roles in My Brilliant Career, Omen III: The Final Conflict, The Piano, Jurassic Park movies and many more.

Along with that, he has also starred in numerous small screen roles such as Peaky Blinders, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty and many others. Neill will be seen portraying close-to-retirement sheriff John Bell Tyson in Apple TV+'s upcoming alien drama Invasion.

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Ward

Shamier Anderson is a Canadian actor known for playing U.S. Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls on Wynonna Earp. He will also be seen in upcoming movies including The Marvels and John Wick: Chapter 4. Anderson will be starring in Apple TV+'s series Invasion.

Firas Nassar as Ahmed Malik

Still from Apple TV+'s trailer for Invasion (Image via Apple TV+)

Portraying the role of Ahmed Malik in Invasion will be Israeli actor Firas Nassar, known for his work in films and series such as Between Heaven and Earth, Fauda and In Between.

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Rahavard Farahani, professionally known as Golshifteh Farahani, is an Iranian actress who has appeared in over 30 films. Her acting credentials include starring roles in About Elly and Body of Lies. Farahani will be portraying the role of a Syrian immigrant mother in Apple TV+'s Invasion.

Also Read

The rest of the cast includes Shiori Kutsuna, Tara Moayedi and Daisuke Tsuji portraying different characters from various continents across the globe. The series, Invasion, has been shot in distinct locations including New York, Manchester, Morocco, and Japan.

Invasion is a must-watch as it's all about the sci-fi world of alien invasion, UFO sightings, supernatural shenanigans and conspiracy theories. The first three episodes of Invasion will air on 22 October 2021 and the rest of the 10-episode series will premiere weekly on Fridays.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul