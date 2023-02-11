James Gunn talks about Silver Surfer's status in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has recently been a hot topic of discussion within the fandom since rumors of Silver Surfer's appearance surfaced. However, James Gunn, the film's director, has now spoken on the matter, debunking all claims of Silver Surfer making an appearance in the upcoming movie.

Despite Gunn's statement, some fans still believe he may be bluffing about the Silver Surfer's absence in the film due to the expected twists and turns that Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for. As such, some MCU enthusiasts have even claimed that the character will make a cameo appearance either in the film or show up in the post-credits/mid-credits scene.

James Gunn dismisses rumors of Silver Surfer's appearance in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn puts an end to speculation about Silver Surfer's role in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Image via Getty)

Director James Gunn recently dismissed fans' speculations about the iconic Marvel character Silver Surfer making an appearance in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special or the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Replying to user @MaxHirs81537634 on Twitter, he wrote "False" to their tweet about Silver Surfer making an appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Hence, by doing this, he clarified that the rumors were unfounded and that the Silver Surfer would not appear on the project.

James Gunn's response to a fan talking about the Silver Surfer (Image via James Gunn's Twitter)

The reason behind the speculation of Silver Surfer's appearance in the film can be traced back to James Gunn's comments from the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. There, the director stated that he was given a chance to make a film on the Silver Surfer:

"They wanted to make a Silver Surfer movie, and I might be right for that, so I wrote an extensive treatment. It was a huge story, cosmic as hell, and featured the Silver Surfer turning on Galactus"

He continued:

"That said, I sometimes wonder what it would have been like had I truly jumped into the cosmic Marvel pool 16 years ago."

With Fox now a part of Marvel Studios, the door is open for the cameo of Silver Surfer in the MCU. This is a significant development that has fueled speculation and rumors about the character's inclusion in the upcoming film Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3.

The inclusion of Silver Surfer is not ideal for a fitting farewell in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

However, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is meant to be a farewell to the Guardians and a tribute to the franchise, and introducing the Silver Surfer would detract from this goal. If the Silver Surfer is introduced, there is nowhere to go, as Galactus, his master, would have to make an appearance, leaving the franchise with no direction.

Some fans criticized MCU for not including popular characters in recent films, such as the recent Wakanda Forever, where Dr. Doom's lack of presence led to fans' disappointment. But in the case of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the absence of the Silver Surfer can be seen as a positive thing. The character's introduction can await future projects, given MCU's current focus on the Multiverse Saga allows for a more strategic and well-thought-out introduction.

Final thoughts

The future of Silver Surfer in the MCU remains a mystery, but one thing is for sure - fans will be eagerly anticipating his arrival (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since James Gunn has debunked all claims of the Silver Surfer appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the absence of Silver Surfer will allow the movie to fulfill its intended purpose. Including the character is unnecessary for the film, as many other projects could tease his eventual appearance.

Considering that the Multiverse Saga is underway, it is the perfect time to hold off on introducing the Silver Surfer and continue building anticipation for his eventual appearance.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release on May 5, 2023.

