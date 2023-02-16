What is Batman aka Michael Keaton doing in the new Flash movie? Explained

The Flash has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement among fans due in part to the inclusion of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Keaton, who portrayed the Dark Knight in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, is set to return to the role after nearly 30 years. His role in the film promises to be a game-changing moment for the DC Extended Universe.

With Keaton's Batman, the movie is set to explore the multiverse concept of the DC Universe, tying it into a classic Flashpoint comic storyline. As anticipation for the movie continues to build, fans eagerly await to see how the character will fit into the larger narrative and the new twists it will bring to the beloved story.

The role of Batman in the Flash: Michael Keaton's return and its connection to Flashpoint

The Flash is set to explore the concept of the multiverse in the DC Universe, with Michael Keaton's return as Batman being a crucial part of the story.

While Keaton originally played Batman in Tim Burton's films, he is rumored to be playing an alternate version of the character from a different universe in The Flash. The concept of the multiverse has been a staple of DC Comics, featuring different versions of characters across various timelines, dimensions, and realities.

With the introduction of Keaton's Batman from another universe, The Flash can expand upon this concept and bring it to life on the big screen. This would help him open up new possibilities for the future of James Gunn's DC Universe.

However, including this version of the character has sparked speculation and excitement among fans, who are eager to see how it will handle the multiverse concept and Michael Keaton's Batman.

Exploring Michael Keaton's Batman role in The Flash

Michael Keaton's Batman is expected to be a crucial component in The Flash's exploration of the multiverse. He will showcase the potential ramifications of time travel and the interconnectedness of various realities.

The film will draw inspiration from the classic Flashpoint comic storyline, which sees Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent his mother's murder. This results in significant changes to the timeline and creates an alternate reality.

Reports suggest that the movie will incorporate several elements of the Flashpoint story, with Barry traveling through different timelines and alternate realities. In one of these universes, Keaton's Batman will take on a mentorship role, possibly connecting to his portrayal of an older, retired Batman in the future timeline of the original comic book.

Although details about the upcoming movie are still under wraps, the trailer has given fans a glimpse into what to expect.

In the footage, it appears that Michael Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash will team up to break Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Kara Zore-El) out of imprisonment. This is quite similar to how they worked together to free Superman in the Flashpoint comic storyline.

This storyline is highly anticipated by fans, as it will showcase the bond between these iconic DC characters and explore the concept of alternate universes and timelines.

With Keaton's return to the role of Batman after nearly 30 years and the prospect of seeing Supergirl on the big screen, The Flash is sure to be a thrilling addition to the DC Universe.

This scenario offers an exciting opportunity for fans to see a different set of heroes working together to save one of their own, just like the Flashpoint storyline.

Legacy Casting and the appeal of familiar characters

Including Keaton's Batman in The Flash is the latest example of the trend of "legacy casting" in superhero films. In recent years, actors like Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman have returned to their roles as Professor X and Wolverine, respectively, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool 3.

Similarly, J.K. Simmons returned to his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man films. This was despite the fact that Simmons previously portrayed a different version of the character in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy.

This trend of legacy casting can be seen as a way for studios to appeal to fans of the original films while also adding an extra layer of complexity to the ongoing storylines of the franchises. The inclusion of alternate versions of characters like Keaton's Batman also opens up the possibility for new storylines and interpretations of these classic characters.

Final thoughts

The return of Michael Keaton's Batman in The Flash promises to be an exciting and potentially game-changing moment in the DC Universe. With the multiverse concept set to play a significant role in the film's storyline, fans can look forward to seeing different versions of their favorite characters in unexpected ways.

With Michael Keaton's return to the role of Batman, the film is poised to be a must-see for fans of the character and the actor. The anticipation for the movie continues to build, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release to see how it will fit into the new James Gunn's DC Universe.

