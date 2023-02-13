The Flash Trailer breakdown: 8 most important things you probably missed 

The latest trailer for the highly-anticipated film, The Flash, has finally been released, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The Super Bowl LVII trailer has sparked renewed interest in the movie, which features a star-studded cast, including Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Sasha Calle.

With the trailer revealing both Keaton and Affleck as Batman, the film is already shaping up to be a superhero showdown. The trailer opens with a conversation between Keaton's Batman and Miller's Flash, setting the stage for an action-packed and emotionally charged journey.

In the trailer, we see Barry Allen meet a different version of himself and seek advice from Ben Affleck's Batman on fixing the broken timeline. Fans of the DC universe will also be pleased to see Michael Shannon's General Zod, killed in the 2013 film Man of Steel, preparing for battle.

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, is said to be influenced by the comic Flashpoint, which features alternate timelines and versions of characters. The Flash is expected to be a hit with its mix of action, drama, and multiple versions of fan-favorite characters.

A new Batman suit, a recast, and 6 other things you missed from The Flash trailer

1) An overload of Batmans

A Batman multiverse? (Image via DC Studios)

The inclusion of multiple Batmans in the film adds to the excitement and complexity of the story, as fans are treated to various interpretations of the iconic character.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the trailer already have fans talking, but the speculation of Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale reprising their roles as the Caped Crusader only heightens the anticipation for the film.

The trailer provides a glimpse of Gotham's hero flying down the street on his Batcycle, filmed in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland - a location that was also used in The Batman movie.

2) Danny Elfman's iconic theme

Sonic Boom: Danny Elfman's iconic theme revitalized for The Flash (Image via DC Studios)

Michael Keaton's return as Batman is a special moment for fans of the original Batman film, and the addition of Danny Elfman's iconic theme music only adds to the excitement.

The brooding, crime-fighting hero is featured prominently in the trailer, and his appearance is sure to be one of the most talked-about moments in the film. With Keaton's return and Elfman's iconic music, The Flash is poised to be a thrilling and nostalgic experience for both Batman and superhero film fans.

3) The Flashpoint Superman

A new twist on the Man of Steel: Sasha Calle takes on the role of Supergirl (Image via DC Studios)

In the Flashpoint timeline, the path taken by Superman is significantly different from the main DC continuity. As Henry Cavill stepped away from the role of Superman in the franchise, Sasha Calle stepped up to fill his shoes as Supergirl. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into her character and how she fits into the Flashpoint storyline.

With the Flashpoint timeline being a unique and alternate take on the DC universe, it will be interesting to see how Supergirl fits into the larger picture and how her story intersects with The Flash.

4) The Hush Batman suit reveal

Ben Affleck's Hush Batman suit unveiled (Image via DC Studios)

Ben Affleck's Batman in The Flash is highly anticipated, and the trailer delivers on that excitement. Affleck's take on the iconic character is set to be a highlight of the film, and the reveal of his new bat suit only adds to the anticipation.

The suit design, which blends Snyder's Justice League elements with comic book influences, is likely inspired by the Batman: Hush era. This is an exciting development for fans waiting to see Affleck bring his version of the Dark Knight to life on the big screen.

5) The return of General Zod

A force to be reckoned with: General Zod's return (Image via DC Studios)

The consequences of Barry Allen and The Flash's time-traveling antics have been revealed. General Zod (played by Michael Shannon) returns due to Barry's actions and is seen aboard a Kryptonian ship as plumes of smoke and blaze rise from the warzone below. The Kryptonian World Engine wreaks havoc, and Barry exclaims, "I completely broke the universe."

Zod's attack destroys the human soldiers fighting back, and there is a glimpse of a possible clash between the Flash and another Barry Allen or the Reverse Flash.

But the trailer's highlight is Supergirl punching Zod in the face, suggesting that Barry's actions in the past may have led to Kal-El's death, and now it's up to Supergirl to stop Zod's tyranny.

6) Recast of Henry Allen

A new face: Ron Livingston takes on the role of Henry Allen (Image via DC Studios)

Henry Allen, the father of Barry Allen, played an essential role in the original DC Universe and the SnyderVerse. The character is a crucial figure in Barry's life and a source of emotional support and encouragement.

In Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), Henry was portrayed by Billy Crudup. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the role was recast for The Flash, with Ron Livingston stepping in to play the character.

7) Supergirl's escape?

Breaking out: Supergirl's thrilling escape? (Image via DC Studios)

As the trailer progresses, the intensity builds as we see an explosive event occur in an underground bunker where Supergirl is being held captive. The explosion led to her escape and set the stage for the rest of the film, promising an action-packed journey for fans.

Viewers can expect plenty of high-stakes battles, nail-biting suspense, and intense moments that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

8) A shared loss

United by tragedy: A shared loss (Image via DC Studios)

In superhero stories, the loss of parents often serves as a powerful motivator for the hero. The Flash continues this tradition by featuring a poignant moment in the trailer between Michael Keaton's Batman and the titular character. The scene in which Keaton's Batman looks at a picture of his parents, who also died, highlights the bond between the two heroes. Both characters have experienced the loss of their parents, and this shared pain brings them closer together.

As a result, their shared loss is likely to play a significant role in The Flash, providing a powerful driving force behind their actions and setting the stage for their team-up. With their shared experiences and unwavering commitment to justice, the two heroes are natural allies in their fight against evil.

Final thoughts

The Fastest Man Alive: Trailer breakdown - Don't miss a beat! (Image via DC Studios)

The Flash trailer has provided fans with a lot to look forward to in the upcoming film. With a star-studded cast, including appearances from Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, and the introduction of Sasha Calle as Flashpoint Superman, the film promises to be a visual feast.

Small details in the trailer, including Danny Elfman's iconic theme music and the shared loss between Batman and the Flash, add depth and richness to the story. The film is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023, and fans are eager to see how it brings together the all-star cast and alternate versions of the beloved characters.

With the trailer only giving a small glimpse into the film, fans will surely be on the edge of their seats for this thrilling and fast-paced adventure. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the DC universe, The Flash is sure to deliver an exciting and memorable experience.

Poll : 0 votes