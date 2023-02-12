"This is dead on arrival": New The Flash teaser poster has fandom divided 

The new teaser poster for the highly anticipated film The Flash has sparked debate among fans.

The poster features the titular character, played by Ezra Miller, standing in the Bat Cave, illuminated by golden yellow stripes, ready to embark on a journey across the multiverse.

The poster also teases the significant role that Batman will play in the story, as the classic '89 Bat Symbol can be seen hovering over the hero. The tagline "worlds collide" suggests an epic clash between the different universes in which the film will take place.

The first trailer for The Flash is set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The poster, which successfully built up hype and anticipation while keeping much of the film's plot hidden, has also divided fans.

Fan reactions to the new The Flash Poster

Mixed emotions: Fans react to the teaser poster for the movie (Image via DC Studios)

The release of the new poster for The Flash has generated a buzz among fans and has received a range of reactions.

However, some fans were less impressed with the poster and expressed their skepticism on Twitter. These fans believe that the new poster focuses on Batman rather than the speedster himself.

They believe that the poster doesn't accurately represent the character and fails to capture the excitement and energy for which The Flash is known.

One fan commented:

"Because nothing says The Flash more than the Batcave, and this is dead on arrival."

One fan commented:

This is dead on aririval🤣 @theFlash Because nothing says The Flash more than the batcaveThis is dead on aririval🤣 @theFlash Because nothing says The Flash more than the batcave💀💀💀This is dead on aririval🤣

"You know it's a bad Flash poster when the Bat symbol takes up the most real estate and when he's standing completely still. Not like this character relies on movement or anything"

"I don't think Flash's poster looks bad but the movie is still gonna be hot trash"

"If this was a poster for a Batman movie I would agree with you, but the fact that the first poster for the first ever Flash movie is primarily focused on the Batcave feels like an insult, like a bad prank is being played on Flash fans"

"Not that it's a bad poster just kinda lame that out of all the amazing Flash stories that could be told, we're going with a story about Batman"

Some fans, however, are looking forward to the film and are thrilled with the poster as it showcases a significant part of the film's source material, the Flashpoint series. These fans believe that Batman's inclusion in the poster is appropriate given his role in the Flashpoint series, which is the basis of the movie.

They believe that the poster captures the essence of the film's journey across the multiverse and the exciting interplay between the characters.

One fan commented:

"A whole generation that grew up with Michael Keaton's Batman will see this."

"A whole generation that grew up with Michael Keaton's Batman will see this."

"Isn't the film a flashpoint story so it makes sense actually as a lot of that film is centred in the bat cave"

"Was he not in the bat cave during flashpoint story arc???"

"Tell me you don't know anything about Flashpoint without telling me you don't know anything about Flashpoint."

The Flash gets a confirmed summer release

Get ready for the summer blast: The movie is set to release date on June 16th, 2023 (Image via DC Studios)

The highly anticipated film The Flash has had a rocky road to its theatrical release, but Warner Bros. and DC Studios are determined to bring it to the big screen this summer. The film has been subject to numerous delays and controversies, but the production company has confirmed a summer release date of June 16, 2023.

James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, has made his optimism known about the film, describing it as "f**king amazing," in an interview.

Gunn believes the movie will reset the DC universe, giving fans a fresh take on the beloved superhero. His excitement for the film has generated a lot of buzz among fans and moviegoers alike, adding to the anticipation for the summer release.

An all-star lineup

Michael Keaton returns to the role of Batman, leading the all-star cast of the highly anticipated film (Image via Warner Bros)

The Flash is set to feature an all-star cast, with some of the biggest names in the industry coming together to bring the DC universe to life on the big screen.

Michael Keaton, best known for his role as the caped crusader in Tim Burton's Batman films, will be reprising his role as the Dark Knight, much to the delight of fans of the original films.

Alongside Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon have also been confirmed to star in the film. Livingston will bring his acting prowess to the table in an undisclosed role, while Clemons and Calle will make their big-screen debuts in the film.

Meanwhile, Shannon will be portraying General Zod, one of the most well-known villains in the DC universe, with Antje Traue as his counterpart, Faora-Ul.

Ben Affleck, who will also be starring as Batman, adds even more star power to the film. However, the screentime of Affleck's role in the movie is being kept under wraps, leaving fans wondering what the Oscar-winning actor has in store for them.

Final thoughts

Get ready for a journey across universes with the highly-anticipated film (Image via DC Studios)

The reactions to the highly-anticipated The Flash poster have been mixed, with some fans thrilled and others skeptical. However, the poster has undoubtedly piqued audiences' interest and has them counting down the days until the first trailer's release, set to air during the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

With a talented cast that includes Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, and Ben Affleck, the movie promises to be an epic adventure that will span different universes and offer audiences a wild ride.

Whether you're a fan of superheroes, action, or simply thrilling stories, The Flash is sure to deliver when it finally hits theaters.

