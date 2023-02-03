The Flash: Why Ezra Miller staying in DC is not sitting well with fans

The news of Ezra Miller's The Flash character surviving the upcoming film hasn't been well received by fans. Despite the actor's past controversies, including reports of assaults and legal issues, Warner Bros. is reportedly considering keeping them on as the character of The Flash in future projects.

In the Gods and Monsters chapter of the DC Universe, which will completely reset the universe, Superman and Batman will have new actors. However, according to rumors, Ezra Miller will continue to play Barry Allen after the film's release.

Some have taken to social media to express their frustration, with the hashtag #FireJamesGunn trending online. This has led to a heated debate among fans, with some calling for Miller to be replaced while others defending the actor's right to recovery and second chances.

Fan reactions to Ezra Miller's The Flash

Fans express disappointment over Ezra Miller's continued role in The Flash film amidst controversies (Image via DC Studios)

DC Studios has been facing a lot of criticism recently due to changes in the company's leadership. Fans of the DC Universe are unsure what to expect from the new slate, which has shaken up the comic universe. This uncertainty has extended to Ezra Miller's upcoming film, The Flash, set to hit theaters in the June.

While the future of Miller's role in the DC Universe is still uncertain, some fans are calling for a change in the hierarchy. They feel that the recent decisions made by James Gunn and Peter Safran have shaken up the DCU in a way that they do not approve of.

As mentioned earlier, some even expressed their dissatisfaction by using the hashtag "#FireJamesGunn" after the announcement of DC Studios' new slate. The new slate does include Miller's The Flash.

Ben W @B_Dub3



His Wife

Peacemaker

More Nepotism

Ezra Miller

Zachary Levi

Random BS projects

Unnecessary confusing interconnectedness

Actual Vision

Full reboot

Ayer Cut

Cavill Superman

Snyder Verse

Money



#FireJamesGunn #BoycottWB James Gunn's DCU:His WifePeacemakerMore NepotismEzra MillerZachary LeviRandom BS projectsUnnecessary confusing interconnectednessActual VisionFull rebootAyer CutCavill SupermanSnyder VerseMoney James Gunn's DCU:His Wife ✅Peacemaker ✅More Nepotism ✅Ezra Miller ✅Zachary Levi ✅Random BS projects ✅Unnecessary confusing interconnectedness ✅Actual Vision 🚫Full reboot 🚫Ayer Cut 🚫Cavill Superman 🚫Snyder Verse 🚫Money 🚫#FireJamesGunn #BoycottWB

BlackJAV™ @TheBlackJAV

Why Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill can not?

#FireJamesGunn @warnerbros @JamesGunn said Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot could reprises their roles.Why Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill can not? @JamesGunn said Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot could reprises their roles. Why Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill can not?#FireJamesGunn @warnerbros https://t.co/Wi0pxbObLh

Roger @RogerB345 @DiscussingFilm No wonder why he said #EzraMiller could continue playing the Flash. Apparently no amount of problems he’s getting himself to can change WB executives and the new CEOs of DC the idea of replacing him. What’s next he’s going to say #AmberHeard will continue in DC. #FireJamesGunn @DiscussingFilm No wonder why he said #EzraMiller could continue playing the Flash. Apparently no amount of problems he’s getting himself to can change WB executives and the new CEOs of DC the idea of replacing him. What’s next he’s going to say #AmberHeard will continue in DC. #FireJamesGunn.

MCR @mcr2kx So @JamesGunn fires Henry Cavill yet keeps the accused groomer nutjob Ezra Miller? smh #FireJamesGunn So @JamesGunn fires Henry Cavill yet keeps the accused groomer nutjob Ezra Miller? smh #FireJamesGunn

🔶incendit🔶 @velucifer

Ben Affleck working at Dunkin Donuts

The Rock selling steroid powders & juices on Instagram, but Ezra Miller is still employed!?

#FireJamesGunn Henry Cavill working in Saturday morning cartoon showsBen Affleck working at Dunkin DonutsThe Rock selling steroid powders & juices on Instagram, but Ezra Miller is still employed!? Henry Cavill working in Saturday morning cartoon showsBen Affleck working at Dunkin DonutsThe Rock selling steroid powders & juices on Instagram, but Ezra Miller is still employed!?😩#FireJamesGunn

Reports have suggested that The Flash test screenings have been going well, and Warner Bros. wants to continue with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen after the film's release. Despite the positive feedback, fans are unhappy about Miller's continued presence in the DCU.

Ezra Miller has faced legal issues in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota

The controversies surrounding Ezra Miller (Image via Getty)

Ezra Miller has been involved in several controversies, including throwing a chair at a woman and grooming minors. They are facing legal issues in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota. Many had assumed that Warner Bros. would not continue with Miller after these incidents, especially in light of how the studio treated Johnny Depp.

The studio had asked Depp to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in their franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. This development came right after Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard's accusations of physical and verbal abuse against him.

However, Miller has apologized for their behavior and attributed it to "complex mental health issues." They have committed to undergoing treatment and are focused on their recovery at the moment.

When James Gunn was asked about Miller's future beyond the first The Flash film, he said at a private DC press event, "Let's see what happens."

Gunn added that Ezra was "fully committed to their recovery" and that the team is in constant contact with the actor. He added that when the time is right, they will have a conversation with Miller and decide "what's best for both them personally and also for us."

Final thoughts

Ezra Miller's future in the DCU is yet to be finalized (Image via DC Studios)

More information about Ezra Miller's future in the DCU has yet to be revealed. Perhaps a decision will be made based on the box office performance of The Flash, which is set to be released on June 16, 2023.

Despite positive feedback from test screenings, fans are unhappy about Miller's continued presence in the franchise, and have expressed their disappointment online. Whether or not this will impact the film's success remains to be seen.

