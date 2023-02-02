Ranking every new DC project by James Gunn, from most anticipated to least

James Gunn, writer and director of popular films like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, and the current head of DC Studios, is making his mark in the DC universe. With various projects in the works, fans are now eagerly anticipating what the filmmaker has in store for them.

From film to animated series, James Gunn's new DC projects will be a fresh take on the beloved characters and storylines. In this listicle, we'll rank James Gunn's new DC projects from the most anticipated to the least, providing a glimpse into what to expect from each project.

Whether you're a fan of the Man of Steel or the Dark Knight, there's something for everyone in this lineup.

Lanterns, The Authority, and more: Top 10 new DC projects by James Gunn, ranked from most to least awaited

1) Superman: Legacy

The man of steel takes flight in James Gunn's new reboot (Image via DC Comics)

James Gunn is writing the highly anticipated new reboot of Superman. The film will not be an origin story, as Peter Safran confirmed. Instead, it will focus on representing "truth, justice, and the American way."

It will mark the start of the DC universe, and fans are excited to see how Gunn will bring his unique perspective to the iconic character.

2) The Brave and the Bold

Batman and Robin team up in a father-son story (Image via DC Comics)

Inspired by Grant Morrison's Batman comics and Tom King's run, The Brave and the Bold will feature Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne as Batman and Robin, respectively.

The film will have a father-son storyline, with Bruce and Damian working together to protect Gotham. It promises to deliver an emotional and action-packed story that explores the relationship between the two characters.

3) Lanterns (HBO Max series)

Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart solve a mystery on Earth (Image via DC Comics)

Lanterns is expected to be a colossal "HBO-quality" series focusing on Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart investigating a mystery on Earth.

The series plays a significant role in the "main story" of DCU's Chapter 1 and will offer fans a new and exciting take on the Green Lantern characters.

4) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

A hardcore new take on the iconic hero (Image via DC Comics)

Inspired by Tom King's mini-series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will feature a hardcore Supergirl, quite different from the one fans are used to. Raised on a rock and having watched her loved ones die during her growing years, this Supergirl deviates significantly from traditional depictions of the character.

The film will offer a fresh take on the character and explore a side that Supergirl fans have never seen before.

5) Swamp Thing

The plant-based monster gets a horror-filled makeover (Image via DC Comics)

James Gunn's take on the dark origins of the plant-based monster will have Swamp Thing interact with other DC characters. The film will be a horror-filled interaction with DC's humanoid plant-based characters, and will also explore the DC universe's dark, eerie side.

Fans are eager to see how Gunn will bring his unique vision to the character and what kind of interactions he will have with other DC heroes.

6) The Authority

Unfamiliar heroes take extreme measures to protect Earth (Image via DC Comics)

The Authority explores a team of superheroes who utilize extreme methods to protect the Earth and features unfamiliar DC characters interacting with well-known ones like Superman and Batman.

Offering a fresh take on the superhero genre, the film will delve into the concept of heroes willing to use any means necessary to save the world. Fans are excited to see how Gunn will tackle this new and unconventional team of heroes.

7) Booster Gold (HBO Max series)

A time-traveling hero proves himself to be a true hero (Image via DC Comics)

Booster Gold is an HBO Max series about Mike Carter, a time-traveling hero from the future. Mike is a loser who uses future technology to come to the present and pretend to be a superhero.

Over the course of the series, he will eventually prove himself to be a true hero as he learns to use his powers for good.

8) Paradise Lost (HBO Max series)

The warriors of Themyscira before the birth of Wonder Woman (Image via DC Comics)

Paradise Lost is a Game of Thrones-like prequel to Wonder Woman, featuring the warriors of Themyscira before the birth of Diana.

The series will answer questions about the origin of Themyscira and explore the rich and detailed world of the Amazon warriors.

9) Waller (HBO Max series)

Amanda Waller continues the story of Task Force X (Image via DC Studios)

Waller is part of the new HBO Max series that will continue with the story from Peacemaker. The show stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the leader of Task Force X.

After the events of Peacemaker season 1, the story of Waller follows Amanda Waller as she works to keep the secret of Task Force X safe. The Peacemaker team is also expected to return to the series, making it a must-see for fans of the original series.

10) Creature Commandos (Animated series)

Classic monsters team up in an action-packed adventure (Image via DC)

Creature Commandos is an upcoming animated series written by James Gunn. The series is based on a group of classic monsters, including Frankenstein's monster, a Werewolf, a Vampire, and a Gorgon, who teamed up during World War II to fight against the Nazis.

The series promises to bring a unique and action-packed take on the classic monster archetypes, making it a must-see for fans of animated action and classic monsters.

Final thoughts

James Gunn, the creative force behind several upcoming DC projects (Image via Getty)

James Gunn has a plethora of exciting projects in the works for the DC universe, which promises to be a significant part of the future of the superhero genre. From superhero films like Superman: Legacy and the Brave and the Bold to TV series like Lanterns and Waller, Gunn has something for every type of DC fan.

The upcoming projects will feature familiar and lesser-known characters, with stories that range from horror to drama, and even comedy.

Whether you're a fan of Batman, Superman, or the Justice League, James Gunn's new DC project has something for everyone. With his proven track record of success, fans can be sure that James Gunn will deliver on his promise to bring new and exciting stories to life in the DC universe.

