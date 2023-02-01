DCEU: What to expect from the new Green Lantern TV show by James Gunn

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been expanding its universe with various projects, and one of its latest additions will be the Green Lantern Corps.

HBO Max is developing a series about the two most notable Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, which will bring this mythology to life in a way that has yet to be adequately explored in recent years.

The Green Lantern movie from 2011, which starred Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, was met with mixed reviews, and the character has yet to play a significant role in the DCEU since. But with the upcoming series, the Green Lantern Corps will finally have its chance to shine.

The premise of the Green Lantern series

The show will have a true detective-style mystery (Image via DC Comics)

At a recent press event, DC Studios revealed part 1 of the first chapter of DCEU, which included the announcement of Lanterns, a series on HBO Max.

The show will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious ancient horror that has been discovered on Earth. It will have a true detective-style mystery with a terrestrial element, and according to James Gunn, the story will lead into the overall story that the DCEU is telling through its various movies and television shows.

No creative team or further details have been announced as of now, but Gunn and Safran are reportedly already talking to actors for the show.

Separate from Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern show

DCEU's Green Lantern series has the potential to be a standout project (Image via DC Comics)

The new Lanterns series is separate from Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern TV show, which was picked up for ten episodes in 2019. The show was meant to focus on multiple Lanterns, including Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz, with Sinestro and Kilowog also being crucial players.

However, with the showrunner's departure from the series, the finished scripts were thrown out. After HBO Max redeveloped the Emerald Knight, the previous project was scrapped in favor of the new series by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The true detective approach

The series will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart (Image via DC Comics)

James Gunn has described the new series as DCU's version of True Detective, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a terrifying mystery that will tie into the larger DCU story.

The Emerald Knight projects have had a notorious history of failure, but with an HBO budget and Gunn and Safran's expertise, the series has the potential to shine.

The Lanterns series will focus on the two most notable Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and will bring a fresh approach to the Lantern Corps.

Final thoughts

The Lantern Corps will finally get a chance to shine (Images via DC Comics)

As DCEU continues to expand, it is exciting to see the Lantern Corps finally getting a chance to shine. The True Detective-style mystery with a terrestrial element will be a new and fresh approach to the Lantern mythology, and the series has the potential to bring Emerald Knight to life in a way that has not been seen before.

With James Gunn and Safran at the helm, and HBO Max providing the budget, DCEU's upcoming Green Lantern series has the potential to be a standout project in the DC Universe.

