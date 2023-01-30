Zoe Saldana may dump Marvel for DCEU if things fall in order with James Gunn

Known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora and in the Avatar franchise, Zoe Saldana has made history by becoming the first actor to have four movies over the $2 billion box office mark.

However, with her recent achievements and the success she brought to the box office, fans speculate that she may soon be joining DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In addition, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn teasing about working with the film's cast again, speculations regarding her entry into DC Universe further arose among fans of the actress.

Given Zoe Saldana's billion-dollar record, James Gunn's might bring the actress into the DCEU

Zoe Saldana makes history as the first actor to star in four movies that have crossed the $2 billion mark at the box office, solidifying her status as a bankable star in Hollywood (Image via Getty Images)

Saldana was the lead in the first Avatar film and returned to the character of Neytiri in the follow-up Avatar: The Way of Water, both of which have earned over $2 billion worldwide. In addition, the three other films from MCU in which Saldana has appeared—Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and of course, Avatar—have also surpassed the $2 billion mark (globally).

As such, fans are overjoyed for the actress who played Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she is now officially the first actor to have four films grossing over $2 billion at the box office!

Hollywood has seen Zoe Saldana become a bankable star after she recently achieved the feat of having four films gross over $2 billion at the box office. Her involvement in the movie can increase ticket sales, and many have taken notice of her achievements.

Zoe Saldana's potential move to the DCEU as James Gunn expresses interest in working with the actress known for her billion-dollar box office success (Image via Getty Images)

However, James Gunn, the co-head of DCEU and director of Guardians of the Galaxy, recently teased fans by saying he could continue working with the main cast of the GOTG series in the future. In an interview, he mentioned that the cast is like family to him and that he would work with them again, possibly in his other job at DCEU:

"This cast are like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again"

With James Gunn's suggestion that he would collaborate with the Guardians of the Galaxy ensemble in the future, fans are already speculating that the actress will soon be joining DCEU. With Saldana's $2 billion charm and her chemistry with the cast, it's not hard to imagine her joining DCEU in a new role. Could she be Big Barda? Or Hawkgirl? Only time will tell.

Zoe Saldana's potential move to the DCEU: A new chapter in her successful acting career (Image via Marvel Studios)

No wonder fans of both the actress and the series are thrilled by the prospect of seeing Saldana in a new DCEU role, even if nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. Fans will have to wait to find out what Saldana's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.

