Top 9 moments in the DC Extended Universe

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has taken fans on an emotional rollercoaster since its inception. DCEU has had its share of standout moments, from the peaks of Wonder Woman (2017) and Aquaman (2018) to the valleys of Justice League (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Several sequences and moments from the films have made a lasting impression on viewers despite some of the movies receiving mixed responses.

From famous fights to heartfelt character interactions, let's take a look at some of the best scenes that have established DCEU as a cinematic universe worth following.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinions and contains major spoilers from the movies mentioned.

The Flash's time-traveling, Superman's final battle, and 7 other memorable moments in the DC Extended Universe

1) Superman's return in Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Superman rises from the dead, ready to join forces with the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros)

Fans were ecstatic to see Superman return in Justice League after he tragically died in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. One of the film's high points was when he appeared from the grave and joined the other heroes.

The DC icon's comeback wasn't simply a win for the hero; it was also a thrill for the fans waiting impatiently to see him back in action.

It gave everyone goosebumps to see Superman emerge from the tomb with his eyes blazing with strength. This sight will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

2) Wonder Woman's "No Man's Land" scene in Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman fearlessly walks into 'No Man's Land' to save the day (Image via Warner Bros)

Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman has been of the standout moments in the DCEU, and her "No Man's Land" scene in which she walked across a battlefield to rescue soldiers was a powerful and memorable moment.

This scene showcases the full extent of Wonder Woman's bravery, strength, and compassion. How she fearlessly walks into the battlefield and saves the day is truly inspiring and a perfect representation of what it means to be a hero.

3) Batman and Superman's fight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Two DC icons Batman and Superman go head to head in an epic battle (Image via Warner Bros)

The highly anticipated clash between the two well-known heroes was one of the movie's high points and had viewers on the edge of their seats.

The two heroes' ideals were represented in this combat scene in addition to their physical prowess. The audience was awestruck by how Batman used his tools and tactics to combat Superman's unbridled might.

4) Aquaman's reveal in Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Aquaman, the king of the seas, makes a dramatic entrance (Image via Warner Bros)

Jason Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman was a highlight of Justice League, and his revelation as a powerful and confident hero was a memorable moment for fans.

The way Aquaman was introduced in the film was nothing short of spectacular. The revelation of his underwater powers and charismatic personality was a refreshing change of pace in the DC Extended Universe.

5) The Flash's time-traveling in Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The Flash uses his speed and time-traveling abilities to save the world (Image via Warner Bros)

The Flash's use of his time-traveling abilities was a memorable scene in the movie, giving the action a thrilling and original touch. One of the most exciting powers in comic books belongs to The Flash, and the way it was portrayed on screen was nothing short of extraordinary. The audience was left wanting more after watching Flash use his abilities to save his teammates and the city.

6) Batman's Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman, in his iconic armored suit, stands amidst a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the Knightmare vision (Image via Warner Bros)

The Knightmare sequence in which Batman sees a dystopian future ruled by Superman was a chilling and thought-provoking moment that left audiences wondering about the consequences of Superman's actions.

This scene was not just a representation of Batman's fears but also a commentary on the potential implications of having a god-like being on Earth. It was a brilliant moment that left a lasting impression on the audience.

7) Superman's final battle in Man of Steel (2013)

Superman, with his cape flowing behind him, engages in an epic final battle to save the world (Image via Warner Bros)

Superman and General Zod's last fight in Man of Steel was an exciting and violent scene that demonstrated the complete spectrum of Superman's abilities. The damage done to the city during this battle served as a potent visual portrayal of the scope of the conflict.

Superman's powers and moral compass were on display in this decisive encounter. Superman's conflict with wanting to kill his fellow Kryptonian was a poignant scene that revealed his humanity. It was a moment that exemplified what it meant to be a hero in every way.

8) The Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League shows a dark and dystopian future (Image via Warner Bros)

The Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League is lengthier and more in-depth than it was in the film's initial 2017 release. The bleak future governed by Darkseid and the League's role in averting it is explored in greater detail in this revised edition.

Audiences are kept on the edge of their seats by the action's terrifying, suspenseful, and urgent nature. It is a remarkable scene that emphasizes the stakes of the narrative and the full might of the antagonists in the DC Extended Universe.

9) Superman's Black Suit revealed in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Superman, donning the iconic black suit, stands ready to face off against his foes, the suit made famous from his resurrection in the comics. (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the most memorable moments in Zack Snyder's Justice League is the reveal of Superman in his iconic black suit. This moment pays homage to the comic and symbolizes Superman's resurrection and his return as a more robust and determined hero.

The scene in which he appears in a black suit with the iconic red cape flowing behind him is an influential and iconic moment that left audiences cheering.

Although the DC Extended Universe has seen its fair share of highs and lows, a few specific instances have stuck out as particularly noteworthy. These scenes have had a lasting effect on viewers and cemented the DC Extended Universe as a must-see cinematic universe.

With upcoming projects like The Flash and Aquaman 2, and a reboot of the cinematic universe being helmed by James Gunn, fans can look forward to even more iconic moments in the future.

