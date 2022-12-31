8 Actresses who could replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

DCU is in an odd state right now, with characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and others being recast. So far, we’ve only gotten confirmation that Henry Cavill’s Superman and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam are out of the DCU. But if they are out, it is safe to assume that no one is safe. Everyone, including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, will be recast.

James Gunn isn’t making any announcements about Godot because she is supposed to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and any official announcement of Gal Gadot's departure would hurt the film's ticket sales. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 treatment wasn’t picked up. So, that’s another reason for the recasting. But who could play the new Wonder Woman in the DCU?

Since Gunn is rebooting the whole franchise, he’ll be looking at relatively younger actors who could hold the baton for at least a decade. Hence, previous fan cast choices such as Alexandra Daddario and Megan Fox may be out of the mix since they are already 36.

Ideally, Gunn would look at some fresh new faces and turn them into big A-listers. But since he also has a pattern of working with actors he has already worked with, we could end up seeing a few familiar faces. Hence, the following eight actresses could replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Possible casting choices for new Wonder Woman after Gal Gadot

Jodie Comer

After gaining global fame for her role as Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the BBC America spy thriller series Killing Eve, Jodie Comer played the leading lady in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, and Matt Damon’s The Last Duel. She is rumored to be the front-runner to become the MCU’s Sue Storm. But if that doesn’t happen, then the British actor could be a priority candidate to play Princess Diana of Themyscira.

Eiza González

Her first role to receive mainstream recognition came in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. She then starred as the female lead in Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot and Michael Bay’s Ambulance. She is also set to star alongside Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s World War 2 action spy movie titled The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. So, this tells us that she is Hollywood’s next up-and-coming A-lister.

But the Mexican actor's career could take a massive jump if she gets picked up as the new Wonder Woman. It would be a very diverse casting choice that’s similar to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Katheryn Winnick

The Canadian actor rose to fame playing Lagertha on Vikings. She was also seen in the supernatural action series Wu Assassins and 2021’s action-thriller movie The Marksman, where she did pretty well. She ran a huge campaign to be MCU’s Captain Marvel. But nothing came of it.

Playing Lagertha, she showed that she could really pull off a different accent. So, maybe things could finally work out for her if she becomes the new Wonder Woman.

Adria Arjona

Unfortunately for Arjona, her appearance as the female lead in Morbius turned out to be a failure. But her gig in Disney+’s Andor was praised by a lot of fans. This 30-year-old could prove to be another great and diverse casting choice for Wonder Woman. She may not be the first choice for the role, but she could surprise many in the same way that Gal Gadot did with her performance.

Jennifer Holland

As mentioned above, James Gunn loves to work with a similar set of actors on different projects. Several actors moved from Guardians to The Suicide Squad, and the Peacemaker to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, it can be assumed that Gunn’s wife will get recast from Peacemaker into the new DCU. After all, she doesn’t have any major roles besides Emilia Harcourt, a role she has reprised in Black Adam.

But all that can change very quickly, as Gunn can turn her into a real A-lister by casting her as Wonder Woman. That’s not just because she is his wife. But it’s also because she is capable of playing the character. However, this in-house casting could bring a bit of backlash towards Gunn and DC Studios.

So, Holland might be cast in a different role, such as Mera or Black Canary. Meanwhile, Gunn will look at some other names for high-profile roles like Wonder Woman.

Karen Gillan

Gillan made her name playing Nebula in the MCU. She then impressed fans with her performances in the two Jumanji movies. Then came Gunpowder Milkshake, where she pulled a John Wick and wreaked total havoc.

Now that James Gunn is wrapping up the Guardians franchise, Nebula’s future is uncertain. If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is her final outing as Nebula, then Gunn could totally bring her in as Wonder Woman. Karen Gillan could be another example of Gunn’s recasting. Her height would also work well if Gunn ends up bringing in really tall actors for Batman and Superman as well.

Elizabeth Debicki

Debicki played Aisha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We also saw her as the lead in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. One of her underrated performances came in 2016’s The Night Manager. But many would recognize her as Princess Diana from The Crown. So what if she ends up playing Princess Diana in the DCU as well?

It would be a very unique choice because she is 6 feet 3 inches tall. But again, her casting would be in line with Gunn’s old pattern of picking actors he is familiar with.

Ella Balinska

The British actress has the perfect height and skills to be an Amazon warrior, being a graduate of the Academy of Performance Combat. But instead of playing one of Diana's sisters, she'd be the perfect choice for Diana herself if James Gunn and co. are open to casting an actor of color.

So far, Balinska has had two major flops with reboots like Charlie's Angels and Resident Evil, but maybe her third time's a charm.

Which of these actresses would you prefer to see as Wonder Woman? Do mention your picks in the comments.

