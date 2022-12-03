Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer breakdown and release date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arguably be the most emotional superhero trilogy conclusion, as hinted by the film's latest trailer, which subtly incorporates many themes of heartbreak and farewell within its two minutes. The third and final film in the James Gunn series, Guardians of the Galaxy, will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will see the return of the guardians to their duties.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had plenty of new things, like the introduction of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a look into Rocket's (played by Bradley Cooper) sad background, and a search for the alternate version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The synopsis for the film reads:

"Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful."

The film will be released on May 5, 2023. Read on for a more detailed breakdown of the trailer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer: What do we get to know from it?

The trailer for any Marvel film is always special. This time, it is no different. The new trailer for James Gunn's superhero saga is just as informative and revealing. Here are a few key pointers from the trailer that hint at what to expect from the final part of the trilogy.

The Gamora struggle continues

Mcu Content @mcucomfort First look at Zoe Saldana as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3” First look at Zoe Saldana as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3” https://t.co/YGnhu7HhCm

As hinted at in the trailer, the struggle to find the alternate Gamora is still on. The linear version of Gamora was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, and now a different Gamora resides in this universe. It is clear from the trailer that Gamora will join the Guardians in their quest eventually, but there are still a lot of questions about how it happens and if Peter (Chris Pratt) manages to rekindle their love.

New villains, new villains, new villains

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. First look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. https://t.co/Iw2ZyVprvN

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 unsurprisingly features some of the most dreaded and dangerous villains from the Marvel universe. As hinted at earlier, the trailer introduced us to Adam Warlock, who in the comics was created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The trailer also gave viewers a glimpse at Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, an ultra-intelligent, who will be the main antagonist. As seen in the earlier part of the trailer, the Guardians will perhaps start off with an investigation into High Evolutionary's deeds.

Plenty more pop culture references

James Gunn @JamesGunn #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 “We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.” “We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky.” ❤️ #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 https://t.co/laaOkT8dQw

Guardians of the Galaxy, especially Peter Quill, is notorious for the use of pop culture references all across the film. The quirky nature of most of the characters is one of the best things about the James Gunn film series. As the trailer indicates, there is no lack of that in this new film either. The entire trailer is replete with popular songs, and there are many scenes that are sure to be compared to some popular pop culture figures.

Rocket Racoon's sad origin story?

Rocket Racoon has been one of the most fun characters to see on the screen. But as teased earlier, it seems the new film will add many layers of depth to the character as it explores a bit of his life and past. Rocket also seems to be a more pivotal character in this film than in the previous ones.

Also, don't miss Groot (Vin Diesel) swinging around multiple guns.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes