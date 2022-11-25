Actress Maria Bakalova has voiced Cosmo, the Space Dog, in the new MCU television special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second Marvel Studios Special Presentation. The James Gunn-directed TV special will air on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Disney+.

The TV special is based on Marvel Comics characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, created by Andy Lanning and Dan Abnett.

Ever since the first look of Cosmo the Space Dog was revealed in the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, fans have been highly excited to see how the character will turn out in the TV special.

Maria Bakalova made her debut in 2017

Born Maria Valcheva Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress is voicing Cosmo in the latest MCU TV special. Cosmo is a dog who was sent into space by the Soviet Union.

Maria Bakalova made her debut with her portrayal of the character Milena in the 2017 movie XIIa. However, she came into the limelight as an actress after playing the pivotal role of Tutar Sagdiyev in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a critically acclaimed mockumentary. For her role as Tutar, the actress went on to receive the prestigious Critics' Choice Movie Award.

The role also brought her several other esteemed award nominations, including the BAFTA Film Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Academy Awards.

Apart from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Bulgarian actress is also well-known for her character Alexandra in the 2020 movie Last Call and Bee in the 2022 A24 horror movie Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Maria Bakalova has also been a part of a few other notable movies, including The Father as Young Valentina, Transgression as Yana, Women Do Cry as Sonja, and The Bubble as Anika.

The young actress will also be seen in a few highly promising upcoming projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, The Honeymoon, Fairyland, Triumph, and Electra. All these movies are currently in their post-production stages.

Apart from Maria Bakalova, the cast list for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Kevin Bacon as himself, among others.

The story follows the superhero team's Mantis and Drax as they travel to California to find Kevin Bacon, who is Quill's childhood hero.

Henry Braham has served as the cinematographer for the Disney+ TV special, while highly acclaimed British music composer John Murphy has given music to it. Louis D'Esposito, Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, James Gunn, Brad Winderbaum, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt have served as executive producers for the television special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday debuts on Disney+ on Friday, November 25, 2022.

