James Gunn's highly anticipated The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to air on Disney+ on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 3 am ET. The special focuses on the Guardians, who are in a festive mood as they look to get a memorable present for their leader, Peter Quill.

The TV special stars MCU favorites Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, among many others, playing significant roles. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is written and directed by James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ promises to be a quintessential holiday watch

On October 26, 2022, Marvel released the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on October 26, 2022, and it offers a peek into the film's bizarrely chaotic and hilarious world replete with fascinating characters.

The trailer establishes the story's mood as the Guardians discuss how sad Peter has been since Gamora's departure and that they need to come up with a lovely Christmas present for him.

Subsequently, they visit actor Kevin Bacon's house to kidnap him as they ask him to be their ''Christmas present,'' which leads to a hilarious sequence. Overall, the trailer has a fun tone that fans of the iconic franchise will love. The official synopsis of the upcoming TV special, as per Marvel, reads:

''In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.''

Apart from the quirky storyline, one of the major highlights from the special is Kevin Bacon's cameo. Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a highly entertaining film that does full justice to the beloved franchise.

More details about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday features Chris Pratt in the lead role as Peter Quill, who's devastated ever since the departure of Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña.

Pratt doesn't feature extensively in the special's trailer, but his character is the subject of the Guardians' discussion as they try to get him a nice present for the upcoming holiday season and cheer him up.

Chris Pratt has previously played the role of Peter Quill in various popular MCU flicks like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and many more. Apart from MCU, Pratt has been a part of movies like Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven, and The Tomorrow War, to name a few.

Starring alongside Pratt in pivotal supporting roles is Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis, among various others.

Director James Gunn has previously directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A sequel to the second installment, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Gunn has also directed the acclaimed DC flick, The Suicide Squad, starring actors like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and Sylvester Stallone, among others, in significant roles.

Don't forget to catch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ on Friday, November 25, 2022.

