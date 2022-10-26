''I died of laughter'': Twitter explodes as Kevin Bacon makes stunning appearance in new The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

The new trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is Kevin Bacon's memorable appearance.

In the trailer, in an attempt to cheer up the Star-Lord who's distraught over Gamora's departure, the gang tries to surprise him with ''someone special.'' This "someone special" turns out to be Kevin Bacon, and the gang can be seen trying to kidnap the Hollywood star.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the trailer dropped. Many found Kevin Bacon's appearance quite hilarious. One fan mentioned that they ''died of laughter.''

Robbie|Redrum @RobbieRedrum @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I died of laughter when I saw you in the trailer. This will be oh so excellent! You might have some words with Spider-Man about Footloose though. @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I died of laughter when I saw you in the trailer. This will be oh so excellent! You might have some words with Spider-Man about Footloose though.

Netizens go berserk as Kevin Bacon steals the show in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

Kevin Bacon @kevinbacon Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @DisneyPlus Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/euQqES2gZA

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new trailer for James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Viewers found actor Kevin Bacon's stunning appearance quite funny, and it has further increased the hype around the film. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

Keith Pena @keithpena2 @kevinbacon It would pump anybody up. I never know where the legendary Looks like fun and yes I watch Marvel movies! And DC too! @DisneyPlus Come on. Having "legendary " attached to your name has got to pump you up.It would pump anybody up.I never know where the legendary @kevinbacon will pop up.Looks like fun and yes I watch Marvel movies! And DC too! @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus Come on. Having "legendary " attached to your name has got to pump you up.😂😂 It would pump anybody up.😂😂 I never know where the legendary @kevinbacon will pop up. 😂 Looks like fun and yes I watch Marvel movies! And DC too!😶

The Joshing @VogonPoetrySlam @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus So, I gotta ask are you a Sebastian Shaw variant or is Sebastian Shaw a variant of you? @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus So, I gotta ask are you a Sebastian Shaw variant or is Sebastian Shaw a variant of you?

Paladin Central @PaladinCentral @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I wasn’t to sure how this was going to be. But then you appeared! And I know it’ll be great! @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I wasn’t to sure how this was going to be. But then you appeared! And I know it’ll be great!

Edwin bank🧡💜🖤 @BankEdwin @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I want Kevin bacon to be just a character that shows up in everything. He just exists in every universe, even universes that already have someone played by Kevin bacon, like that one guy who was in cabin fever and 2001 maniacs @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus I want Kevin bacon to be just a character that shows up in everything. He just exists in every universe, even universes that already have someone played by Kevin bacon, like that one guy who was in cabin fever and 2001 maniacs

K @KristiElwood @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus Always thought you might be a little bit naughty. Either way, naughty or nice, love it! @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus Always thought you might be a little bit naughty. Either way, naughty or nice, love it!

Bradley E Pierce @BradleyEPierce1 @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus omg that looks awesome!! I had no idea you were going to be in this one! Thanks for the heads up omgthat looks awesome!! I had no idea you were going to be in this one! Thanks for the heads up @kevinbacon @DisneyPlus 😂 omg 😳 that looks awesome!! I had no idea you were going to be in this one! Thanks for the heads up 😎👍

Kevin Bacon, who is reasonably shocked to discover that he's being kidnapped when the gang arrives at his house, looks hilarious in the trailer. Although Bacon appears only briefly in the trailer, his appearance is one of the biggest talking points among fans, and it'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out in the film.

Bacon has starred in a number of popular and acclaimed shows and movies over the years like Mystic River, City on a Hill, Friday the 13th, and many more. The actor has also starred as Sebastian Shaw in X-Men: First Class.

A quick look at The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special plot and cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a TV special helmed by noted director James Gunn. It focuses on the titular Guardians of the Galaxy gang who look to find a special Christmas present for their beloved leader, Peter Quill. A brief description of the special, as per IMDb, reads:

''Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Groot engage in some spirited shenanigans in an all-new original special created for Disney+.''

The special features Chris Pratt in the lead role as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Other actors in supporting roles include Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a trippy film that maintains the classic quirky Marvel tone. The trailer is quite funny and fans can expect an absolute laughter riot.

Director James Gunn has previously directed the smash hit, Guardians of the Galaxy, which garnered massive praise from critics. The film stars Chris Pratt in the lead role along with Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel, among many others, playing key supporting characters.

Its sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was another huge commercial and critical success, and has led to a new sequel, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

You can watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.

