''From a Marvel tone director?'': Netizens polarized over James Gunn taking over DC

Director James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC's film, TV, and animation projects, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The director and producer have been named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios.

Since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their thoughts. Many seemed divided over Gunn taking charge of DC. One user wondered how a ''Marvel tone director'' could helm DC projects.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

James Gunn has made several Marvel movies, like Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Twitter divided over the appointment of James Gunn, who will remain exclusive to DC during his tenure

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on James Gunn leading the upcoming DC projects. While some expressed enthusiasm, others did not seem pleased about the announcement.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

This is reportedly the first time a prominent filmmaker has been appointed to a top executive position in a film studio. The current deal will run for four years, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Gunn will remain exclusive to DC throughout the period. Gunn will reportedly handle the creative aspects, while Safran will take care of the business and financial ends.

It was reported that Gunn and Safran were set to direct a ''secret'' DC film, but details about the project were not revealed. Gunn currently has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lined up for a theatrical release on May 5, 2023.

James Gunn's previous and upcoming works

James Gunn is perhaps best known among Marvel fans as the director of the massively popular Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The first film in the franchise was noted for its brash, funny, and bold style.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Marvel:

''An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe.''

The synopsis further states:

''To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits--Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly and enigmatic Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand--with the galaxy's fate in the balance.''

The film was a smash hit worldwide and is now considered one of the greatest MCU movies of all time. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was an even bigger hit and garnered high praise from critics.

Gunn is also the director of a holiday special TV movie, which is expected to drop on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. It stars Chris Patt, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel, among many others, in crucial roles.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, Gunn has also directed films like Slither, Super, and The Suicide Squad.

Poll : 0 votes