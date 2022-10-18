"Don’t want this at all": Netizens divided over James Gunn directing "secret" DC movie

Director James Gunn is set to direct a ''secret'' DC movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, Warner Bros. and Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, are discussing a potential mystery film. Details about the film's plot and lead character are not available as of writing.

Fans on Twitter, however, seemed divided over James Gunn helming the ''secret'' DC project. One user said that they ''dont' want this at all.''

Warner Bros. hasn't made any official announcements regarding Gunn's new mystery project.

Twitter polarized over James Gunn helming ''secret'' DC project

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on director James Gunn directing a ''secret'' DC film. Many seemed unenthusiastic about the film, while others praised Gunn's style and expressed excitement about the project.

James Gunn is best known for The Suicide Squad, which did not perform well commercially but received positive critics' reviews. His other well-known movies include Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, among others. A sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by Gunn, is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Over the years, James Gunn has also worked extensively on television. He created the The Suicide Squad spinoff show, Peacemaker, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, directing, and performances by the cast. The series will begin production sometime in 2023, according to Gunn.

His other TV credits include I Am Groot, James Gunn's PG P*rn, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn's distinctive directing style has drawn both praise and criticism from fans and critics. His horror sensibilites were evident in his earlier works like Slither, Dawn of the Dead and later, The Belko Experiment.

Upcoming DC movies and shows

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, DC's Black Adam, is all set to hit theaters on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The film chronicles the story of its titular character, played by Dwayne Johnson. The official synopsis of the movie, as per DC, reads:

''In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.''

Other widely anticipated DC projects include The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the lead role; Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, directed by David F. Sandberg. The Flash and Shazam! The Fury of the Gods are expected to be released on June 23, 2023 and March 17, 2023, respectively.

