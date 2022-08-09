Ezra Miller controversies timeline explored as 'The Flash' star gets charged with felony burglary 

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary, a year before the star's much-awaited movie Flash is set to release in theaters. The burglary incident was reported on May 1, 2022. The complaint stated that the Fantastic Beast actor broke into an unoccupied residence and stole several bottles of alcohol.

The theft is reported to have occurred at a residence in Stamford, Vermont, at 5:55 pm. After looking at surveillance footage and talking to locals, police believe Miller committed the offense. They have issued a citation requiring the A need to talk about Kevin star to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment.

This news comes after a long line of disorderly conduct connected to the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor.

News of Ezra Miller's misbehavior started to surface in 2020

A video of the actor choking a woman in a parking lot went viral on social media. In the video, Miler assaulted a woman, holding her neck in a chokehold and pushing her to the ground. The footage brought a massive backlash against Miller.

In June 2022, the victim stated to Variety that the two had met in a bar in Iceland, where they chatted for some time. During the conversation, the woman joked about fighting Miller, who took on the challenge. The two met in the parking lot where the incident took place.

The victim later said:

"It's just fun and games until it wasn't."

That same year, Ezra Miller rented out parts of a hotel in northern Iceland to work with local musicians. During this time, Miller got physically involved with an 18-year-old woman who claimed to have had several intimate encounters with Miller.

She also claimed that the actor became obsessed with her and started acting "super manipulative." She shared that Miller was fixated on her potential child-bearing abilities.

She also claimed that Miller had "twisted and pulled everything" she knew about the world and tried to pit her against her family. After six days of staying with the actor, the woman fled her apartment before Ezra Miller left the country.

January 2022: Videos of Miller asking KKK to "kill themselves” go viral

The video (now deleted) went viral on social media that featured Ezra Miller telling members of the North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan to "kill themselves" with their guns. The video did not come with any specifications of why Miller said those things.

March 2022: The Flash actor arrested in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested for misbehaving with patrons at a karaoke bar. According to reports, the actor became upset when the patrons started singing Shallow from A Star is Born.

The actor shouted verbal obscenities toward the patrons and grabbed the microphone from a woman singing the karaoke. They also lunged at her male partner.

Police reported that "the bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," which resulted in the actor's arrest.

Ezra Miller was later released on a $500 bail paid by a couple they were living in Hawaii. However, the couple later filed a restraining order against the actor.

They claimed that the actor had stolen the wife's passport and husband's wallet, which contained his credit card, social security card, and driver’s license.

The couple asked the court to order the Trainwreck actor not to contact them or visit them at their office or home. A restraining order was granted, but it is unknown if the item was returned to the pair.

April 2022: Second arrest in Hawaii following misbehavior in a private party

Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii for throwing a chair at a private party. The chair hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead.

According to police, the actor was arrested at 1:30 am and released at 4:00 am on the same day.

May 2022: Miller posts Oliver Ignatious's music on social media

Miller posted a music link on social media. The song featured in the link allegedly belonged to music producer Oliver Ignatius and rapper Ghais Guevara. They claimed that the actor stole their work and uploaded it to Instagram without credit.

The link was later removed from Miller's account.

June 2022: Parents of Tokata Iron Eyes accuse Miller of grooming

Activist Chase Iron Eyes and pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle claimed that the actor groomed their daughter (who prefers to be called non-binary) and influenced them to drop out of college.

The parents claimed that Miller provided Tokata with drugs and alcohol when they were around 14. They also claimed that the actor had taken seized assets like a driver’s license, car keys, or bank card from Tokata. They added that the actor showed predatory behavior towards their daughter.

Tokata, however, denies the allegations and released a statement on Instagram, accusing her parents of transphobia and announcing that Ezra Miller was a "loving support and invaluable protection" when they suffered from depression after the loss of their best friend from college.

They also accused their parents of "emotional and psychological manipulation."

On Instagram, Tokata's parents claim that Miller handles their social media. Tokata addressed the allegations by posting a video on Instagram saying:

"Nobody is controlling my Instagram account. It’s really distressing that the narrative of the ‘victim’ in question is not being granted any trust. I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on."

They also added:

“If the statements are too profoundly contrasting to whatever assumptions those of us have garnered and have chosen to carry, I’d like to say that it’s nobody’s business and nobody is owed a story. Or an outcome.”

Mid-June 2022: Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account

The artist deleted their Instagram account after posting a series of stories claiming they are "shielded from negative people & their ill intent." They said:

"My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone’s envy. I am protected from all negative NRG people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously & consciously. I clear any & all hidden peers who are hidden enemies.”

The next day, a report published in The Daily Beast accused Ezra Miller of targeting a family in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Their main victims were a 12-year-old non-binary child and their mother, who filed for a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller.

They said that the actor had visited their home in February due to a connection made through their neighbors and had a verbal altercation with the family during their visit.

They claim that Miller flashed a gun during their interaction. According to reports, the actor was upset over using the word "tribe" and a game called Parcheesi. They accused the family and their friends of cultural appropriation.

According to the mother and child, Miller tried to manipulate them by saying:

“I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power over them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re elevated beings, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them."

The child accused Miller of making them uncomfortable by moving their chair, hugging them, and touching their hips. They said that the actor even asked them to follow them on Instagram. The 12-year-old said:

“It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying."

According to reports, Ezra Miller later visited their house on June 4 to apologize.

End of June: Ezra Miller was accused of sheltering a woman and keeping her children in a questionable environment

A 25-year-old man told the Rolling Stones that Miller was hosting her wife and three kids at their Vermont farm. He claimed that the environment at Miller's farm was not fit for children with rampant drug consumption and unattended firearms in the living room and other places.

The claims were confirmed by two sources close to the actor, who shared that one of the children had put a loose bullet in her mouth.

Miller was also accused of growing more than the allowed number of marijuana plants on their farm.

However, the mother said the actor helped her escape an abusive relationship.

Around the same time, Variety published a story about a woman named Nadia who shared that Miller visited her apartment in Germany in February 2022. The two knew each other through a consensual s*xual encounter in the past.

But this time, the actor got upset and threw things inside her house after she asked them not to smoke inside her home.

She shared that while she wasn't worried about any s*xual attacks, she felt the danger of a physical assault.

Nadia shared that it took a police call and half-an-hour of pleading before she convinced Ezra Miller to leave. She later filed a report against the actor, which was dropped after they left the country.

