WATCH: Ezra Miller threatens to knock out teen in resurfaced grocery store video 

Controversial actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their alarming behavior. In wake of the physical assault allegations against them, a video from 2020 has surfaced online, where they are seen threatening to knock out a young fan. In the video now going viral, the actor can be seen suggesting that they are willing to get into a fight with a fan who seems to be a teenager.

The short clip, which was posted by Twitter user @peterknight2800 has a nervous fan approaching the 29-year-old actor at what seems to be a grocery store. Ezra Miller then says:

“It’s an option I present people, always. I can always just knock you out and then you won’t have to panic. You just let me know. No? Yes?”

Many netizens tweeted that they were concerned about Ezra Miller’s actions. Some stated that although it sounded like a joke, they would take the actor’s statements seriously given that they had a history of physically assaulting people.

Ezra Miller’s recent controversies explored

On June 23, Rolling Stone published a detailed story about a 25-year-old mother and her three children being housed on a Vermont farm owned by Ezra Miller. The children’s father vocalized that Miller’s residence was not a safe space for the kids who stayed unattended in a place filled with firearms and marijuana.

The mother, who also lives at the farm, claims Ezra’s home has been a “healing haven” for her & her children, aged 1-5. The father claims the children are in danger, and he has been trying to retrieve them since April.The mother, who also lives at the farm, claims Ezra’s home has been a “healing haven” for her & her children, aged 1-5. rollingstone.com/movies/movie-n… The father claims the children are in danger, and he has been trying to retrieve them since April.The mother, who also lives at the farm, claims Ezra’s home has been a “healing haven” for her & her children, aged 1-5. rollingstone.com/movies/movie-n…

One source in the explosive story claimed that a one-year-old child residing in the Vermont home put a loose bullet in her mouth.

Although the mother claimed that the Fantastic Beasts actor had helped her immensely in getting away from an abusive relationship, netizens still expressed concerns.

It was also discovered that Miller’s property included a large cannabis farm that has not been included in Vermont’s list of licensed cannabis cultivators.

Meanwhile, two women from Iceland and Germany respectively, shared with Variety that they had landed in threatening circumstances with the actor.

The woman from Iceland stated that Miller had grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground. In a video footage, the alleged victim was seen grasping for air.

Nadia, from Germany, shared that she “totally felt unsafe” when Miller was at her house. She reportedly asked them not to smoke inside her residence which ticked them off, resulting in them hurling insults at her.

Nadia expressed that although she never felt fearful about getting sexually assaulted, she was afraid that she might get physically attacked by them.

What are the accusations against Ezra Miller, regarding Tokata Iron?

The Flash actor was also recently accused of grooming a woman named Tokata Iron. The latter’s parent have filed a court case to keep the actor away from her, stating that Miller had disrupted her education, was controlling her life and provided her with alcohol, marijuana and LSD when she was just 14 years old.

Iron and Miller reportedly met when the former was 12 and the actor was 23 years old.

US law enforcement is currently in search of Ezra Miller and Tokata Iron, who is currently 18 years old.

Miller has also been accused of abusing TikToker Mia Solange, who alleged that Miller had bit them among many other instances of abuse.

This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from Caption: “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from #ezramiller and it’s not getting attention. I found it at 1000 likes. Please share Caption: “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser ” This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from #ezramiller and it’s not getting attention. I found it at 1000 likes. Please share https://t.co/Ax2ohdENyB

Adding to the unfortunate list, Ezra Miller found themself in trouble in Hawaii after physically assaulting two people. They reportedly lunged themself on top of a man at a karaoke bar and attacked a woman with a chair, injuring her.

