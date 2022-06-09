Ezra Miller accused of grooming minor: Flash star allegedly supplied 14 year old with drugs and alcohol 

Ezra Miller is being accused of grooming a woman named Takota Iron Eyes. Takota's parents have filed a court case seeking a way to keep the actor away from their daughter.

They accused Miller of providing Takota with drugs and alcohol at 14. They also claim that Miller is controlling her life and disrupting her education. Takota has reportedly been traveling with Ezra Miller since she fled her house earlier this year.

Ezra Miller and Takota have known each other since 2016

According to TMZ, Ezra Miller first met Takota in 2016 when the actor visited the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. At the time, Miller was 23, and Takota was 12 years old. The two ended up having a bond that would continue for years.

According to Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, Miller flew their daughter to London to visit the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2017. They shared that a 25-year-old Ezra Miller provided Takota with alcohol, marijuana, and LSD during the trip. Takota was 14 at the time. They also claim that Miller tried to sleep in the same bed as Tokata but was prevented by the chaperone.

According to reports, Ezra Millers offered to pay Takota's college tuition through their affiliated organization, Quiet organization. She went to a private institution called Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts but dropped out in December 2021.

They added that their daughter was living at the star's Vermont residence, devoid of her driver's license, car keys, bank card, and other necessary items.

They also found bruises on her body when they visited the house in January 2022. They believe Miller caused those injuries. The parents decided to take Takota home, but she fled to NYC to reunite with her friend. The two have reportedly been traveling together ever since. Takota accompanied Ezra Miller when the Flash actor was arrested at the Hawaii club.

Her parents also claimed that the actor was trying to control Takota's life, so Miller asked her to call herself Gibson instead of her real name. Miller also decided that Takota should be referred to with the pronouns "they/them" when she preferred "she/her" for herself. Takota's parents have stated their fears by saying:

"Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

They claimed that Miller has been showing "classic abusive intimate partner violence behavior" and "s*xual predatory behavior."

However, Takota does not coincide with her parents' opinions. She posted on Instagram saying:

"I'd like to make a statement acknowledging the tragedy thats the narrative of the general public and the assumption made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise."

She continued by sharing that she lost a close friend, which is why she decided to drop out of college:

"I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly thereafter, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief."

She added that Ezra Miller had been supporting her during that time and accused her parents of being manipulative towards her:

"My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss. I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short-lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship."

She added:

"My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based on the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents' home."

She shared that she was in the process of getting professional help to deal with her anxiety and depression:

"I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body. I am tired of wondering whether cops will show up to section me on daily basis. I have decided upon a therapist and am excited to now engage in a conversation with a mental health professional about my anxiety and probable depression. It is no one's business, my choices are my own and as to the nature of police intervention in my "case" it is unnecessary and a waste of time and resource"

She ended her comment by saying that she felt "embarrassed" by her parents' behavior:

"This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly affected some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out."

Next month, more information about the situation will be revealed when the case is heard in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

