Mia Solange and Ezra Miller controversy explained amid latest accusations against 'The Flash' star 

Ezra Miller has once again gotten themself into another controversy following their arrest in Hawaii. A TikToker, who goes by the name Mia Solange, claimed that they were dating Miller and that The Flash actor was abusive.

Ezra Miller vs. Accountability @lotofgaycrimes Photos added for verification. I’d like to add Miller has a hard time respecting other peoples pronouns. Isn’t that ironic? Photos added for verification. I’d like to add Miller has a hard time respecting other peoples pronouns. Isn’t that ironic? https://t.co/BpM0UvphEY

Mia Solange posted a TikTok video which included pictures of the the couple together in 2019. The photos indicate that the two were in a romantic relationship. Mia Solange jumped on the Coraline soundtrack - "You are in terrible danger" - trend and wrote in the video's caption:

"You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser."

This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from Caption: “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from #ezramiller and it’s not getting attention. I found it at 1000 likes. Please share Caption: “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser ” This girl posted on TikTok sharing that she suffered abuse from #ezramiller and it’s not getting attention. I found it at 1000 likes. Please share https://t.co/Ax2ohdENyB

Solange's video has since gone viral and has been viewed over three million times on TikTok.

Mia Solange shares that they were physically assaulted by Ezra Miller

The viral TikTok video was posted on April 23. However, Mia Solange shared details of assault publicly on April 1. Twitter user @lotsofgaycrimes shared Instagram message screenshots between them and Solange.

In the Instagram screenshots, Solange shared that Ezra Miller had called them a "retard" and "schizophrenic" in certain instances.

Solange added that The Flash actor invited them to Oklahoma to work on a movie with them. However, Solange's flight from Hawaii to another state got canceled. The actor reportedly cussed at the person who was trying to help Solange "fix" the canceled flight ticket.

Mia Solange shares Ezra Miller cussed at someone who was helping the former to sort their canceled flight ticket (Image via lotsofgaycrimes/Twitter)

Solange also listed other instances of abuse, including Ezra Miller reportedly biting them. They also shared a picture of their thighs, which seemed to include bite marks. However, the TikToker highlighted that Miller had never "really threatened" them.

Solange added that there were times during FaceTime calls with Miller where they would do a "long f**king gaze" and ask Solange to strip.

Mia Solange shares her experience with Ezra Miller (Image via lotsofgaycrimes/Twitter)

Adding to the list of abuse, Solange shared that Miller knew they went by they/them pronouns. However, during one time when they were intimate, MIller stillstroked her hair and called her a "good girl."

Mia Solange added - "mind you I'm 19" in the Instagram messages. However, it remains unclear whether they are 19 years old now or during the time they were dating Miller.

Mia Solange's Instagram messages sent to 'lotsofgaycrimes' (Image via lotsofgaycrimes/Twitter)

This is not the first time that Instagram user @lotsofgaycrimes, or Ren, has exposed the actor's wrongdoings. They shared that the actor had exhibited stalking behavior in 2017 by copying their outfits and sending anonymous Tumblr asks.

Ren shared their story through Buzzfeed as a contributor, however, the article was immediately taken down. Miller's bandmate Lilah Larson emailed Ren to "stop giving us such a hard time."

The Daily Dot reported that Miller reportedly copied Ren several times until 2020.

