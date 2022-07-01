"It’s just fun and games, but then it wasn’t": Woman allegedly choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland recounts incident

Ezra Miller has been the subject of numerous controversies in the past few months. One of the controversies involved the actor choking a woman at an Iceland bar. A video of the incident went viral on social media, attracting criticism towards Miller.

The woman from the video, who has decided to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, shared her perspective on the incident with Variety by saying:

"I think it’s just fun and games, but then it wasn’t."

A second woman, Nadia from Germany, shared a comparable situation with the actor.

Two women share their experience with Ezra Miller

The women from Iceland met Miller at a bar in Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, in the spring of 2020. Miller, who identifies as a non-binary and prefers the pronoun they/them, was 27 at the time.

According to sources, the woman was seen talking to the actor inside a bar before their violent altercation. She told the website that she inquired about the scars on the actor's feet, which were visible in his flip-flops. Miller told her that they were battle scars from a fight.

The woman walked away from the actor after their chat but returned and joked, saying:

“But just so you know, I could take you in a fight.”

To this, Ezra Miller replied:

“You really want to fight?”

The two then decided to meet in the smoking area after two minutes.

What happened after that was recorded in a viral video. It showed Miller walking towards the woman, who was comically waving her arms. They were heard saying:

“Do you want to fight? Is that what you do?”

Miller then grabbed her neck and pushed her to the ground. The video showed the woman gasping for air. Around this time, the person recording the footage intervened in their quarrel.

A similar incident was shared by another woman named Nadia from Germany. She told the magazine that she knew Ezra Miller from an intimate encounter in 2020.

After which, they decided to stay in touch through text messages. Nadia said that Miller visited her apartment on invitation in February 2022.

Everything went well until she asked the actor not to smoke inside her home. The request ticked Miller off, who, according to Nadia, started hurling insults at her. She said:

"That just set them off. I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of s**t. I’m a ‘N*zi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

She shared that it took her half an hour of pleading and a police call to make them leave her place. She shared that she never felt at risk of s*xual assault but was scared of a physical attack. She added:

“I totally felt unsafe.”

Her interview was verified by five other people, including two friends, a women's rights advocate, a German social worker, and Nadia's German lawyer, stating that she had told them the same story while describing the incident to them.

The German State Prosecutor's Office in Berlin also confirmed that she filed a criminal complaint about her experience in April 2022. However, police discontinued their proceedings after Ezra Miller left Germany.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far