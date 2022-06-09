Who is Tokatawin aka Tokata Iron Eyes? Ezra Miller's alleged grooming victim defends Flash star 

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old woman called Tokatawin, aka Takota Iron Eyes. The allegations have been made by Takota's parents, who believe that Ezra Miller has been assaulting their daughter and providing her with numerous kinds of drugs.

However, Takota decided to side with the Flash actor, saying that they provided her with "loving support and invaluable protection" during a difficult period of her life.

Takota defended Ezra Miller in an Instagram post

Toakota's parents, Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, believe that Ezra Miller is negatively impacting their daughter.

They shared that the actor has influenced Takota into dropping out of college and eloping her home. They also claimed that Miller had taken basic amenities like a driver's license, car keys, and bank card away from Takota to keep her from leaving.

They have also accused Ezra Miller of showing predatorial behavior and physically assaulting their daughter. However, Takota denies all the aforementioned claims, supporting Miller by saying that they have helped her through a difficult time in her life.

She shared her views through an Instagram post, which began by clarifying the reason behind dropping out of college and why she needed time to process her grief. She wrote:

"I'd like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy thats the narrative of the general public and the assumption made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise. I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly thereafter, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief."

She continued by saying that Ezra Miller was providing her with the much-needed support, and she didn't need a conservatorship:

"My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss. I am in no way, or under any circumstances have ever been during my short-lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship."

She also accused her parents of being transphobic and manipulative towards her. She wrote:

"My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based on the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents' home."

She revealed that she was in the process of seeking professional help for her mental issues and felt "excited" about it, claiming that the court case by her parents was unnecessary and wasteful. She said:

"I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body. I am tired of wondering whether cops will show up to section me on daily basis. I have decided upon a therapist and am excited to now engage in a conversation with a mental health professional about my anxiety and probable depression.

She continued:

It is no one's business, my choices are my own and as to the nature of police intervention in my "case" it is unnecessary and a waste of time and resource"

She concluded her post by writing that she felt traumatized and embarrassed by her parents' behavior:

This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life-altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly affected some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out.

All we know about Tokata Iron Eyes

Takota Iron Eyes is an 18-year-old activist who is famous for working alongside the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. She serves as a board member of a new sustainable energy group called Indigenized Energy.

Takota has inherited her activism from her parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle. Both her parents are activists and work for various causes of climate preservation.

Takota started her activism journey at 9 when she testified against a uranium mine in Black Hills, South Dakota.

She later took part in the "Rezpect Our Water" campaign, advocating for action against the Dakota Access Pipeline. During the same time, she participated in the 2016 Standing Rock Reservation protests in North Dakota. This is where she first met Ezra Miller, Takota was 12 at the time.

Takota is an active member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and has taken part in numerous campaigns held by the group. The activist is also a singer and songwriter and attended Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts before dropping out in December 2021.

During college, she worked with Greta Thunberg in September 2019 to host rallies on climate change at the Youth Climate Activism Panel in Rapid City, South Dakota.

She was featured in the Disney+ show Marvel's Hero Project in January 2020. Additionally, she received the title of Ms Foundation’s 2020 Women of Vision and received the Peggy C. Charren Free to Be You and Me Award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far