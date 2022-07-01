Fact Check: Did Ezra Miller and Austin Butler get into a bar fight in Japan? Claims debunked 

Contrary to the online buzz, Ezra Miller and Austin Butler did not get into a fight at a bar in Japan. Rumors began swirling online that the Elvis star punched Miller after a heated argument in a pub in Tokyo. However, sources close to Butler have denied the rumors.

Assumptions of the two actors getting into an altercation appeared online after a tweet uploaded on June 28 insinuated that Butler punched Miller. Similar stories have been published on the popular Instagram page DeuxMoi and Twitter’s ever-buzzing page Pop Crave.

Rumors of the two stars fighting appeared after a supposed “eyewitness” shared on social media that they saw the two celebrities fight. The alleged onlooker said:

“I don’t have any proof of this (my phone died) but I saw Austin Butler and #EzraMiller fight at a pub here in Tokyo.”

The onlooker also claimed that Butler was in the bar with his friends and girlfriend Kaia Gerber when The Flash star approached him and started having a conversation. The witness claimed that “after a while, Ezra started shouting.”

The witness added that they were unaware of what the two were fighting about as “the pub was very loud.” The person responsible for spreading the rumor also mentioned:

“Ezra then said something Austin was visibly unhappy about.”

This allegedly led to Austin Butler trying to punch Ezra Miller, as the latter was “held back” by two friends. Following the fight, Miller and their group were kicked out by security before the police were called.

Sources close to Austin Butler confirm that the rumors about the fight with Ezra Miller are untrue

A source close to Austin Butler confirmed that he had never been to a bar in Tokyo. The source also claimed that the actor never ran into Miller while promoting the movie in Japan. It seems like the gossip is baseless.

A representative for the 30-year-old actor also confirmed that Butler never met the Flash star at a Tokyo bar, proving that the rumor is untrue.

jay @jayjayisnotokay austin butler found ezra miller before the police did and punched them in the face and on a related note elvis is out in all theatres let’s pay that man’s rent austin butler found ezra miller before the police did and punched them in the face and on a related note elvis is out in all theatres let’s pay that man’s rent https://t.co/aXq7S91JF2

that’s so reeven @starniite police can’t find ezra miller but austin butler’s fist can in *checks notes* TOKYO JAPAN which means ezra had to show identification to leave and enter the country. how ???? police can’t find ezra miller but austin butler’s fist can in *checks notes* TOKYO JAPAN which means ezra had to show identification to leave and enter the country. how ???? https://t.co/YbCqBtGu1c

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller has gotten into troubles of their own. On Thursday, Variety published an exclusive with two women who were allegedly physically and emotionally abused by Miller. One of the women claimed that she was pushed to the ground and placed in a chokehold by Miller in 2020.

The woman said in an interview that she asked Miller about their scars, to which the latter replied that they were battle scars. The woman jokingly responded by saying that she “could take” Miller in a fight.

Following this, Ezra Miller prompted the woman to fight with them outside the bar. The woman said in the interview:

“I think it’s just fun and games—but then it wasn’t. All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’”

Ezra Miller has already been arrested twice this year in Hawaii. One of them is for throwing a chair at a woman.

Recently, the actor was accused of housing two children and their mother in a Vermont home filled with firearms and substances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far