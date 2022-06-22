''Best performance of the year'': Fans can't get over Austin Butler's stunning transformation in Elvis

Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler, is set to release in theatres on June 24, 2022. The film chronicles the rise and fall of Elvis Presley, one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 20th century.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month and was also screened at the Guadalajara International Film Festival on June 10, 2022. With its premeire date just a couple of days away, fans have been expressing their excitement for it and many are even praising Austin Butler for his portrayal of the pop icon.

Nikko @NikkoCaruso



Austin Butler not only gives the best performance of the year, but one of the best acting performances I’ve ever seen. I’m absolutely blown away. Inspiring stuff. I mean every word of this..Austin Butler not only gives the best performance of the year, but one of the best acting performances I’ve ever seen. I’m absolutely blown away. Inspiring stuff. #Elvis I mean every word of this..Austin Butler not only gives the best performance of the year, but one of the best acting performances I’ve ever seen. I’m absolutely blown away. Inspiring stuff. #Elvis https://t.co/cIVtEmt21l

Read on to see fans' reactions to Austin Butler's sensational performance as Elvis Presley in the new biopic.

Fans in love with Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley in new biopic

Several fans have taken to Twitter to praise actor Austin Butler's lead performance in Elvis. Many raved about his voice and looks, saying it is one of the best performances of the year. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Matt Neglia @Tribeca @NextBestPicture Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS equally dazzles & exhausts. Austin Butler rises above the glam & noise to provide a truly breathtaking performance while Hanks’ work will go down as some of the most perplexing of his career. Great makeup, sound & costumes. Dizzying editing. An opulent mess. Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS equally dazzles & exhausts. Austin Butler rises above the glam & noise to provide a truly breathtaking performance while Hanks’ work will go down as some of the most perplexing of his career. Great makeup, sound & costumes. Dizzying editing. An opulent mess. https://t.co/BU8NCX9RBs

Sydney @sydthekid2430 Austin Butler as #Elvis might be one of my favorite performances ever. I could have watched him for three more hours. Get this guy an Oscar! Austin Butler as #Elvis might be one of my favorite performances ever. I could have watched him for three more hours. Get this guy an Oscar! https://t.co/SkboEOVggF

Kalyn | austin butler pr manager | @missdayagaga the academy after seeing austin butler performance in the elvis movie the academy after seeing austin butler performance in the elvis movie https://t.co/V5p2c6ln1j

Cinema Tweets @CinemaTweets1 ), you reach a thunderous realization: Austin Butler is a star. Through Austin Butler, Elvis lives. Rock biopics always fascinate & with Baz Luhrmann's twist, Elvis's music & the presence of Tom Hanks, ELVIS adds to an already great movie-summer Five minutes into ELVIS (), you reach a thunderous realization: Austin Butler is a star. Through Austin Butler, Elvis lives. Rock biopics always fascinate & with Baz Luhrmann's twist, Elvis's music & the presence of Tom Hanks, ELVIS adds to an already great movie-summer Five minutes into ELVIS (🌟🌟🌟🌟), you reach a thunderous realization: Austin Butler is a star. Through Austin Butler, Elvis lives. Rock biopics always fascinate & with Baz Luhrmann's twist, Elvis's music & the presence of Tom Hanks, ELVIS adds to an already great movie-summer https://t.co/MessxWyiCH

Sydney @sydthekid2430 #ElvisMovie is exhaustive but dazzling. Austin Butler is larger than life as the tortured king of rock n roll, and the movie hits insane highs when he gets the spotlight. Expectedly overindulgent and stylistic - some people will despise it, which means Baz is back, baby! #ElvisMovie is exhaustive but dazzling. Austin Butler is larger than life as the tortured king of rock n roll, and the movie hits insane highs when he gets the spotlight. Expectedly overindulgent and stylistic - some people will despise it, which means Baz is back, baby! https://t.co/hJVMHJOe6w

aлби @Albysuxx just came out of an early screening of “Elvis”. And I hate to say it, but Austin Butler is a star. Never have I seen a leading man over the past year deliver a performance with such a powerful and captivating masculine energy. I was rabidly enchanted. just came out of an early screening of “Elvis”. And I hate to say it, but Austin Butler is a star. Never have I seen a leading man over the past year deliver a performance with such a powerful and captivating masculine energy. I was rabidly enchanted. https://t.co/R5I0Z5b1Y5

Fans are clearly stoked to see Butler as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Many saw the film at early screenings while others are eagerly awaiting its release on June 24, 2022. The film will release in Australia on June 23, 2022.

So far, the film has received mostly positive reviews from critics. Meanwhile, the praise mostly directed towards Butler's performance and Baz Luhrmann's characteristically stylish direction.

The film also stars several prominent actors in pivotal supporting roles, including Tom Hanks, Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thompson, and more.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Elvis trailer and his past works

In the trailer for Elvis, Butler shines in the lead role. Several aspects of his performance, including the looks and voice, have already impressed critics and viewers. Elvis is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Austin Butler has essayed a wide range of characters in numerous films and television shows over the years. He is widely known for his portrayal of James Wilkerson in ABC Family's acclaimed drama, Switched at Birth. He also starred in The Shannara Chronicles and The Carrie Diaries.

Butler's film credits also include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. In the film, he played the role of murderer Charles ''Tex'' Watson. He also featured in Adam Massey's The Intruders, Kevin Smith's Yoga Hosers, and many more.

More details about Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is widely regarded as one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 20th century. He is credited with revolutionizing Rock n' Roll and paving the way for a number of entertainers who would go on to become legends in the subsequent decades. These legends include Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Prince, and many more.

Some of Elvis' most popular hits include Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Kentucky Rain, and more. Known as the King of Rock and Roll, Presley was noted for his charismatic persona and highly energetic stage performances.

Along with The Beatles and Michael Jackson, he is also one of the most commercially successful pop stars in the world, having sold around 500 million records across the globe. Presley's life was tragically cut short on August 16, 1977, when he was found dead in his bathroom.

Elvis will be releasing in theatres in the US on June 24, 2022.

