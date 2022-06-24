Ezra Miller Vermont housing controversy explained: 'The Flash' star allegedly hosting three children and mother in home filled with firearms and weed 

Ezra Miller has managed to find themselves in yet another controversy. The star has been accused of hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three children at their Vermont farm. The children's father spoke to Rolling Stone and claimed that Miller's house isn't a safe environment for kids with the unattended firearms and rampant marijuana consumption.

Two unnamed sources close to Ezra Miller, whose identities have been kept private due to fear of retribution, agreed with the father. They added that one of the kids, a one-year-old, put a loose bullet in her mouth.

However, the mother, who is currently residing at the Vermont residence, says that the Flash star has helped her escape an abusive relationship.

Ezra Miller met the woman in Hawaii

According to the children's father, Ezra Miller met the woman in Hilo, Hawaii, during their visit in March 2022. During their visit, they got into legal trouble for misbehaving with a couple and giving the couple "death threats."

Jazzy Fizzle @Jasmine39053473 Has anyone actually seen the new #EzraMiller video of the gun filled farm and baby with a bullet in it's mouth? Like is this just a rumour or does the video actually exist? It's just all so bizzare! Like doesn't Ezra have any family to help them? Has anyone actually seen the new #EzraMiller video of the gun filled farm and baby with a bullet in it's mouth? Like is this just a rumour or does the video actually exist? It's just all so bizzare! Like doesn't Ezra have any family to help them?

The father said that during all the chaos, Ezra Miller booked a flight for the woman and the three children without his knowledge. He even claims to have not seen or spoken to his children since they left Hawaii.

The children's father added:

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f**king world to me.”

Both sources supported the father, confirming that Ezra Miller's house was unsafe for kids. The videos provided by the two, from April, show at least eight assault weapons, rifles and handguns lying around the living room. In fact, some of the weapons can also be seen casually lying near a "pile of stuffed animals.

The two sources also reported unchecked marijuana consumption in the house, taking place in front of children with little to no ventilation in the room.

It was also revealed that Miller's property has a fairly large cannabis farm. Whitney Suters, Miller's close friend and purported "handyman," even claimed that the two were running a cannabis company called Rebel Alliance Cannabis.

It should be noted that Miller's farm does not appear on Vermont's list of licensed cannabis cultivators. This means they are only allowed to grow two mature and four immature cannabis plants. However, according to rumours, Miller's estate has at least 28 different strains growing for a fall 2021 harvest.

ilona @sophsfilm ezra miller shouldn’t be just fired. they should be in PRISON. they attacked a fan, assaulted women, has been grooming a girl since she was 12, kidnap a child and now i see news that ezra has been housing 3 kids in a gun-filled farm?? THE HELL?? ezra miller shouldn’t be just fired. they should be in PRISON. they attacked a fan, assaulted women, has been grooming a girl since she was 12, kidnap a child and now i see news that ezra has been housing 3 kids in a gun-filled farm?? THE HELL??

The father shared that he has been trying to remove the children from Ezra Miller's property since April. They even contacted Vermont’s Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police informing them about the situation. Though a DCF representative visited the property on May 16, they said that the kids looked good, pointing out that they had more work to do.

DCF refused to provide any additional information, and Vermont police have made no comments on the same.

The woman claims that Ezra Miller helped her escape an abusive relationship

The woman said that Ezra Miller had helped her escape a “violent and abusive ex." She added that Miller helped her "have a safe environment" for her "three very young" children, between the ages of one and five.

She stated:

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us. They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Hawaii court records reveal that the mother had filed reports of domestic abuse and a paternity case against the father in May 2021.

The domestic case was terminated when neither of the parents appeared in court. Meanwhile, the paternity case was put on hold last October because the father hadn’t been served.

The father, on the other hand, denies both the allegations and has filed a domestic case against the mother for taking the children out of the state. The case was filed in April 2022 and is currently pending.

