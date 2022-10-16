"Why him?": Fans divided over rumors of Sacha Baron Cohen playing Mephisto in Ironheart series

As per new rumors online, actor Sacha Baron Cohen might play the role of the evil demon Mephisto in Disney's upcoming Marvel series, Ironheart. It is important to note that at this point, there's no confirmation from Marvel, and it remains to be seen whether the Borat star will make his MCU debut.

Fans on Twitter seem polarized over the rumors, with many expressing their disapproval with the casting choice. One seemingly disappointed user questioned Sacha Baron Cohen's rumored selection, asking ''Why?''

Several fans, however, do not seem to mind Cohen taking on the role of Mephisto. One cited the actor's noteworthy performances in previous films, and said that he could "perform beyond our expectations."

A Twitter account called MCU Status first shared the news of Cohen starring as Mephisto. If it turns out to be true, Sacha Baron Cohen will be making his Marvel debut with the show.

However, it is important to note that so far, there hasn't been any confirmation from Marvel or Disney regarding the casting.

MCU Status @MCUStatus NEW: We can confirm Sasha Baron Cohen has joined the cast of #Ironheart , and he is playing a “version” of #Dormammu . In the comics, Parker Robbins, aka The Hood uses magic that is discovered to originate from Dormammu. NEW: We can confirm Sasha Baron Cohen has joined the cast of #Ironheart, and he is playing a “version” of #Dormammu. In the comics, Parker Robbins, aka The Hood uses magic that is discovered to originate from Dormammu. https://t.co/KbkkNKOPhp

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views regarding the rumors of Sacha Baron Cohen playing the complex character of Mephisto in MCU's much-awaited Ironheart series.

Many seem to have mixed feelings about the actor essaying the role. Some wondered if Baron Cohen could play such a serious and intense character, whereas others spoke about his versatility and expressed enthusiasm for his performance in the series.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Matthew Germenis @mpgermenis @marvel_updat3s Amazing how many people have no clue that Cohen is one of the most talented actors in the business. He’ll make an awesome Mephisto. @marvel_updat3s Amazing how many people have no clue that Cohen is one of the most talented actors in the business. He’ll make an awesome Mephisto.

Brandon @BVD72 @marvel_updat3s @MCTVPodcast I think this could be a really good casting choice. @marvel_updat3s @MCTVPodcast I think this could be a really good casting choice. https://t.co/NQpvH3CgXm

the nus bus @thenusbus @Jeedai_Guy @marvel_updat3s Cause he's a good actor with alot of range most people just know him from borat but he has more range then just very nice from borat lol @Jeedai_Guy @marvel_updat3s Cause he's a good actor with alot of range most people just know him from borat but he has more range then just very nice from borat lol

Sam Cares @SamCares11 @marvel_updat3s Would’ve preferred Giancarlo Esposito, tbh. But it could be worse. Seems like an interesting place to make Mephisto’s debut, but it could work! @marvel_updat3s Would’ve preferred Giancarlo Esposito, tbh. But it could be worse. Seems like an interesting place to make Mephisto’s debut, but it could work!

Andrew Curley @AndrewCurley83 @marvel_updat3s I know he’s capable of doing more serious roles, as evident in The Spy mini-series on Netflix; but he’s mostly known for his comedies. So, I don’t know. @marvel_updat3s I know he’s capable of doing more serious roles, as evident in The Spy mini-series on Netflix; but he’s mostly known for his comedies. So, I don’t know.

jon bitz @jonnystrange22 @marvel_updat3s Meh, he can do ok but It feels like when he's not doing one of his own projects he needs constant reminders to not do one of his characters @marvel_updat3s Meh, he can do ok but It feels like when he's not doing one of his own projects he needs constant reminders to not do one of his characters

Over the years, Sacha Baron Cohen has essayed a wide range of memorable roles in various popular and acclaimed films, most notable among them being Borat, The Dictator and Les Misérables. Some of his most recent works include Luca, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

He has also received a number of awards, including the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy Performance, a Golden Globe for Best Actor, and many more.

In brief, about the Ironheart series

Ironheart will focus on the fascinating titular character, known as an exceptional inventor in the Marvel universe. Here is the official description of the show:

''Marvel Studios' Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.''

Not many other details about the plot are known at this point. An official trailer for the series has also not yet been released.

Actress Dominique Thorne is confirmed to play the lead role of Ironheart. She will also play the character in the upcoming MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Apart from MCU, Thorne has appeared in critically acclaimed films like If Beale Street Could Talk, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Starring alongside Throne in another pivotal role is actor Anthony Ramos as The Hood, aka Parker Robbins. The role will also mark Ramos' MCU debut. Over the years, Ramos has been a part of quite a few popular shows and films like A Star is Born, and In the Heights. Besides that, he will feature in the new Transformers flick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Other expected cast members include Jim Rash, Manny Montana, and Lyric Ross.

Ironheart is expected to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023.

