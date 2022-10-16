"Why him?": Fans divided over rumors of Sacha Baron Cohen playing Mephisto in Ironheart series

As per new rumors online, actor Sacha Baron Cohen might play the role of the evil demon Mephisto in Disney's upcoming Marvel series, Ironheart. It is important to note that at this point, there's no confirmation from Marvel, and it remains to be seen whether the Borat star will make his MCU debut.
Fans on Twitter seem polarized over the rumors, with many expressing their disapproval with the casting choice. One seemingly disappointed user questioned Sacha Baron Cohen's rumored selection, asking ''Why?''
Several fans, however, do not seem to mind Cohen taking on the role of Mephisto. One cited the actor's noteworthy performances in previous films, and said that he could "perform beyond our expectations."
Twitter polarized over rumors of Sacha Baron Cohen starring as Mephisto in MCU's Ironheart series
A Twitter account called MCU Status first shared the news of Cohen starring as Mephisto. If it turns out to be true, Sacha Baron Cohen will be making his Marvel debut with the show.
However, it is important to note that so far, there hasn't been any confirmation from Marvel or Disney regarding the casting.
Several fans took to Twitter to share their views regarding the rumors of Sacha Baron Cohen playing the complex character of Mephisto in MCU's much-awaited Ironheart series.
Many seem to have mixed feelings about the actor essaying the role. Some wondered if Baron Cohen could play such a serious and intense character, whereas others spoke about his versatility and expressed enthusiasm for his performance in the series.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Over the years, Sacha Baron Cohen has essayed a wide range of memorable roles in various popular and acclaimed films, most notable among them being Borat, The Dictator and Les Misérables. Some of his most recent works include Luca, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
He has also received a number of awards, including the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy Performance, a Golden Globe for Best Actor, and many more.
In brief, about the Ironheart series
Ironheart will focus on the fascinating titular character, known as an exceptional inventor in the Marvel universe. Here is the official description of the show:
''Marvel Studios' Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.''
Not many other details about the plot are known at this point. An official trailer for the series has also not yet been released.
Actress Dominique Thorne is confirmed to play the lead role of Ironheart. She will also play the character in the upcoming MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Apart from MCU, Thorne has appeared in critically acclaimed films like If Beale Street Could Talk, and Judas and the Black Messiah.
Starring alongside Throne in another pivotal role is actor Anthony Ramos as The Hood, aka Parker Robbins. The role will also mark Ramos' MCU debut. Over the years, Ramos has been a part of quite a few popular shows and films like A Star is Born, and In the Heights. Besides that, he will feature in the new Transformers flick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Other expected cast members include Jim Rash, Manny Montana, and Lyric Ross.
Ironheart is expected to arrive on Disney+ in late 2023.