Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon bags her next big project alongside Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen 

Riding high on her Squid Game success, model turned actor Jung Ho-yeon has already bagged her next high-profile project - a series directed by none other than Alfonso Cuarón, also starring Cate Blanchett.

The actor, who was an international model for several years before venturing into acting, made her debut in Netflix's mega blockbuster Squid Game. Ho-yeon's character, North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, was one of the most beloved characters on the show, and her tragic end had left thousands of viewers heartbroken.

Despite being a rookie actor, Jung Ho-yeon's performance expertly tugged at heartstrings, and she recently bagged the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a drama series.

The actor is currently being represented by Saram Entertainment for Korean projects, and by CAA for American and International projects.

The news of the actor's upcoming series has the world hooked.

Jung Ho-yeon will star Apple TV+'s upcoming thriller Disclaimer, directed by Alfonso Cuarón

On March 17, the makers of Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Disclaimer announced the addition of the model-turned-actress to the star-studded cast, which includes several incredibly talented stars like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The upcoming series is based upon Renee Knight's award-winning psychological thriller of the same name.

Disclaimer will see Cate Blanchett play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist, whose life's work involves exposing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

Things take a turn when an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by veteran actor Kevin Kline) appears on her bedside table. Ravencroft is horrified to learn that she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Jung Ho-yeon is all set to play Kim. According to Variety, Kim is an ambitious, hard-working, and eager-to-please young woman who is certain that working for Catherine Ravenscroft will be her big break.

Besides acting, the Squid Game star is also a well-known figure in the world of modeling, having modelled for several luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton in the past. In 2013, Jung Ho-yeon placed fourth on Korea’s Next Top Model.

Alfonso Cuarón is the writer, director, and executive producer of Disclaimer. Cate Blanchett is the executive producer, and Knight serves as co-executive producer of the project.

Edited by Saman