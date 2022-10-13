Hulu: Top 5 movie and show releases in November 2022

As we near the end of the year, streaming platforms are preparing new sets of titles to release in November. After the horror-heavy releases of the Halloween season in October, November will introduce a library of new movies and series across genres. This will be this year's last diverse set of content to release, as December will mark the release of Christmas-themed titles.

Like Netflix, Prime Videos, and other OTT platforms, Hulu is also ready with a new roster of titles scheduled to release in November 2022. Here, we list five upcoming movies and shows you can watch on Hulu next month.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, Welcome to Chippendales, and more - 5 must-watch upcoming titles releasing on Hulu in November 2022

1) God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Image via Hulu)

Date of release - November 1, 2022

2020 will be remembered for the Coronavirus pandemic, but it was memorable for entirely different reasons for the Falwell family, prominent Evangelical Christian members. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is a documentary by Hulu set to shine some light and answer candid questions about the scandal.

The official synopsis for the Hulu original documentary is as follows:

In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. Directed by Billy Corben, GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.

2) DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Image via DreamWorks)

Date of release - November 17, 2022

After their smashing success with the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, DreamWorks decided to continue it. They released a new series called Dragons: The Nine Realms on December 23, 2021. The series has since aired three seasons and is scheduled to premiere its fourth season on November 17, 2022, exclusively on Hulu and Peacock.

Dragons: The Nine Realms is set in the modern era, more than 1300 years after the events of the original movie series. When an extraterrestrial comet crash lands on Earth and causes a miles-deep fissure into its surface, scientists from across the world come to study the phenomenon and the geological outcome.

Brought along by their parents, a group of kids finds themselves uncovering a secret. They discover an entirely new world where dragons are real and have a whole thriving ecosystem.

3) Fleishman Is in Trouble

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Image via FX)

Date of release - November 17, 2022

Fleishman Is in Trouble is an upcoming drama series under the FX hub on Hulu's streaming platform. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Feris, the series was created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and adapted from her novel of the same name. The title stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan in the lead roles.

The series tells the story of Toby Fleishman, a man in his 40s, going through a bad divorce after over 14 years of marriage. However, before the settlement of the divorce, his ex-wife Rachel drops the kids at his doorstep a day early and then completely ghosts him. Toby, in the meantime, had discovered the magic of internet dating apps.

The series follows him as he balances taking care of his children, navigating his newly single life, and figuring out why his marriage broke off. The eight-part series is set to premiere on November 17, 2022.

4) Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne (Image via Getty Images)

Date of release - November 18, 2022

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is an upcoming docuseries on Hulu that asks some tough questions. Cara Delevingne is a famous actor, model, and LGBTQI+ activist who has been vocal about her sexuality. The series is scheduled to drop for streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on November 18, 2022.

Alongside Cara, the six-episode docuseries also features Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andrea as the two discuss multiple topics like sexuality, gender roles, and their inter-relationship. Regarding her own experiences, Cara shares intimate and unfiltered details.

5) Welcome to Chippendales

Welcome to Chippendales (Image via Hulu)

Date of release - November 22, 2022

Welcome to Chippendales is an upcoming American drama series inspired by the legacy left behind by Indian entrepreneur Somen "Steve" Banerjee. The eight-episode miniseries has been created by Robert Siegel, based on the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca.

It features Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role alongside Dan Stevens, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, and Juliette Lewis in supporting roles. The series chronicles the rise and fall of the empire of Chippendales, the first and biggest male stripping establishment in America. Chippendales became highly successful very quickly and made heads turn across the country.

This series tells the true story of the crimes that paved the road to success for Chippendales. The series drops on Hulu on November 22, 2022.

