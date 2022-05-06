How Did Kumail Nanjiani Transform His Body for the Eternals?

Kumail Nanjiani has been a popular star in Hollywood for a while now, but the actor's newfound muscular physique for his role as Ikaris in the Marvel Studios film Eternals was a shocker for many.

It’s no surprise that the actor worked so hard on his body for this role, as it is one of the most important milestones of his career. Kumail Nanjiani later revealed that he had to maintain a strict diet and a rigid exercise regimen to achieve this chiseled physique.

Let's take a look in detail at his exact workout routine and diet he followed for his ripped physique.

Kumail Nanjiani Workout Routine

Nanjiani’s trainer used new and old-school techniques to get the actor-comedian in peak physical condition. To gain bulk, Kumail Nanjiani used a unique method involving both free weights and electric stimulation.

Before using free weights, heavy foundational lifts and an EMS unit were incorporated into his workouts. The electrodes placed on the skin near the target muscles cause rhythmic contractions.

Kumail Nanjiani had a team of coaches to help him through his journey. His instructors included: a trainer focused on stretching and massage therapy for recovery, a weight-training coach who encouraged him to focus on increasing strength, a running coach who got him into cardio workouts, and a main coach to wrap it all up.

Nanjiani trained for nearly a year to achieve his desired physique. His weekly workout schedule looked like this:

Monday: Back and Traps

Tuesday: Chest and Abs

Wednesday: Legs and Calves

Thursday: Shoulders and Abs

Friday: Back squats, Legs, Calves, and Cardio

Saturday: Biceps and Triceps

Sunday: Rest day

Kumail responded very quickly to the new training style, which was great because he was trying to achieve multiple goals at once.

Kumail Nanjiani's Diet Plan

Nanjiani followed a diet that helped his body to perform at its peak. He ate four small meals spread throughout the day and avoided sugar-laden snacks.

Here is what his daily meal plan looked like:

Breakfast: Eggs and Avocado

Lunch: Chicken Breast, Brown rice

Dinner: Salad/fish with rice

Snacks: Protein bar/shake

To play his MCU role, Nanjiani's trainer zeroed in on the foods the actor could eat during his transformation period. Nanjiani ate the following foods for the better part of the year:

Eggs

Salad

Rice

Protein bar

Chicken breast

Avocados

Fish

Brown rice

Kumail’s “cheat meal” every week allowed him to eat some foods he wasn't allowed to eat during the rest of his diet, including fried food and desserts.

Supplements

When it comes to supplements, Kumail Nanjiani was a simple guy. He used pre-workout supplements that helped him delay fatigue and focus on his workouts. He also took whey protein, multivitamins, protein bars, and COD liver oil.

Bottom Line

Nanjiani’s transformation is an example for all of us who want to maintain their physique with ease. It does not need to be a hassle and it doesn’t mean that you have to live in the gym forever. Take every opportunity to make good choices, count your macros and go through lifestyle changes.

