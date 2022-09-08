Create

Is Cara Delevingne on drugs? Fans left concerned after recent video goes viral

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne's barefoot video leaves netizens concerned. (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Srijani
Srijani
ANALYST
Modified Sep 08, 2022 10:04 PM IST

Fans have shown concerns over Cara Delevingne's recent video where she can be seen stumbling around barefoot and tripping before getting inside the car.

In the video, Cara can also be seen puffing on a cigarette while playing with the dog on the roadside. Throughout the video, she looks fidgety as she spins around several times. According to The Brag, the video surfaced after she reportedly disembarked rapper Jay Z’s private jet at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

bro what happened to her #caradelevingne https://t.co/mCJBWieSRo

However, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns over Delevingne's condition in the video, as they are nearly convinced that she is going through a drug problem.

I’m actually concerned for cara delevingne and her very obvious drug problem. Is there nobody around her to help?

Cara Delevingne's fans react to her distressed state in the video

youtube-cover

In the new video, Delevingne, 30, seems unstable as she restlessly goes to and fro while stumbling around. The video has sparked online discussions as netizens are convinced that Cara has a drug problem. While some social media users requested her friends from Hollywood to take care of her, others have asked her to seek professional help.

My heart goes out to Cara Delevingne 💔 mental Health very important. I hope she's okay and I hope she's get some help 🥺 https://t.co/63jlvJ9f1z
@ulirathex I'm really worried 😢
cara delevingne is definitely on drugs & i am worried abt her 😳
no but seriously speaking is cara delevingne on drugs or something
Is it mean to ask if Cara Delevingne is on drugs because what even
@Caradelevingne she’s on drugs some one get her to rehab

Previously, Delevingne made headlines with several videos and photos from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. In one of the videos, she peeked around at a gator board while yelling at rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She then jumped in Megan's frame and posed for the photographers while grabbing the train for Megan's dress.

Whats happening here? Wrong answers only 👄 #bratz @theestallion @Caradelevingne https://t.co/pRyZ6OyWTR
If you don't look at me the way Cara Delevingne looks at Megan Thee Stallion, you need to leave. https://t.co/NurAaUqoyU

In another video, Cara Delevingne was spotted in one of Azealia Banks' performances, where she abnormally danced with the rapper. Netizens found the video to be disturbing while showing concern over Cara's wellbeing.

youtube-cover
@bieberspisces no like soooo weird

Before her scheduled appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Live Kelly And Ryan, Cara Delevingne was spotted getting some fast food in Los Angeles. However, fans expressed concern over her distressed look as she made faces at food signs and puffed on a hand-rolled cigarette. One fan tweeted:

i am so worried about cara delevingne https://t.co/hKrur3Ru2s

In another Twitter post, people also noticed bruises on her legs, which Cara had previously clarified was from her battle with a skin condition called psoriasis.

Furthermore, during her appearance on The Tonight Show, Cara was noticed speaking fast while stumbling upon words. As she performed a magic trick in front of host Jimmy Fallon, audiences noticed how she was trembling as she showed the cards on camera.

As she understood that her trembling hands were visible on camera, Cara Delevingne said:

"Can you see how much my hand is shaking?"

To which Jimmy replied:

"Yes, is that a part of the magic trick?"
.@Caradelevingne blows Jimmy’s mind with a card trick! #FallonTonight https://t.co/ZUwWV3UPhD

In her interview on Live Kelly And Ryan, Cara Delevingne was witnessed rubbing her hands together while answering questions rapidly. Her fans started being concerned about her mental health and physical well-being.

youtube-cover

In 2013, the model was captured dropping a bag of white powder outside her home in London. However, she quickly hid it while stepping on the bag. Cara Delevingne did not address the photos or the speculations of her using drugs back then.

Remember when Cara Delevingne dropped a bag of coke outside her house. https://t.co/0XjvZZLtp7

While Cara's recent behavior has sparked some online discussions, a report via the Daily Mail has previously stated that Cara Delevingne's mother, Pandora, struggled with drug addiction while raising her.

Edited by Priya Majumdar

