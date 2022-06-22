"That elevator has seen some things": Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's relationship under scrutiny as footage goes viral 

Photos allegedly showing Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne kissing in an elevator have gone viral on social media when YouTuber Andy Signore took to his show Popcorned Planet on Tuesday, and shared “exclusive photos” of Heard and the model.

The image was grabbed from an Eastern Columbia downtown Los Angeles building elevator. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Heard shared a penthouse in the building during their turbulent relationship.

Although there's no date and timestamp for the photo, many have been questioning the nature of their relationship following the former’s defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp.

During court proceedings, the 36-year-old actress had come under the scanner for an alleged extramarital affair with James Franco and Elon Musk.

Now, netizens are wondering whether Cara Delevingne played a role in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship.

In the grainy image, which seemed to be captured by a security camera, a woman who looked similar to Heard placed her hands around a woman alleged to be Delevingne and leaned into a kiss.

mar @vaersac Amber Heard cheating on Johnny Depp (wbk) and then getting mad @ Johnny bc he didn't trust her.



This is Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. Amber Heard cheating on Johnny Depp (wbk) and then getting mad @ Johnny bc he didn’t trust her. This is Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. https://t.co/NPVMaBY8gq

While Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne have not confirmed that they were the two women in the picture, Ami Goodheart, a Hollywood costume designer and resident of the Eastern Columbia building, seemingly confirmed in the YouTube video that one of the women was Cara Delevingne. She said:

“I'm looking at the cheekbones, I'm looking at the eyebrows. The eyebrows, you know how she has those like very prominent eyebrows. You are showing me pictures of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne making out in my elevator downstairs, and holy cow.”

Were Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in a relationship?

During Johnny Depp and Heard’s trial in the UK, one of Amber Heard’s acquaintances shared in court that the actress cheated on the Edward Scissorhands actor with Cara Delevingne. No evidence of the same was released. These elevator images are the only evidence released to the public regarding their relationship.

Newsweek shared that in May, a friend of the Aquaman actress revealed that the star was having a “three-way affair” with Delevingne and Elon Musk while she was still married to Depp.

NinaRoxx8825 @roxx8825 #AmberHeardlsALiar Cheated while Still Married to #JohnnyDepp with actress Cara Delevingne, actor James Franco & Billionaire Tesla Founder Elon Musk #AmberHeardlsALiar Cheated while Still Married to #JohnnyDepp with actress Cara Delevingne, actor James Franco & Billionaire Tesla Founder Elon Musk 😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/kgLrCRnCiB

During court proceedings, Drew, the ex-husband of Amber Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington confirmed that Heard was having an extramarital affair with Delevingne and Musk. A man off-camera asked Drew whether Rocky had told him that Heard was having an affair with Musk and Delevingne, to which Drew responded by saying- “Yes.”

He was also asked whether Heard, Delevingne, and Musk had “spent the night together” to which Drew responded by saying- “Yes.”

Anni @HollyBlue06



Quote :

Weird they cut this portion out of Josh Drew's testimony 🤔 Josh Drew says Amber Heard had a three way with Elon Musk & Cara Delevingne hmmmm we'll discuss this and more tonight!

As the questioning continued, Drew was also asked to confirm that the three were having a “three-way affair” to which Drew responded by saying- “Correct.”

Elon Musk denies relationship with Cara Delevingne

In a statement to Page Six, the Tesla CEO claimed that he had never been “intimate” with the British model. He said:

“Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this.”

Elon Musk and Amber Heard (Image via Getty Images)

Elon Musk also confirmed that he started “going out” with Heard after her divorce filing from Johnny Depp. He added:

“I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage.”

Heard revealed in her court testimony that her friendship with Musk grew after Depp stood her up at the 2016 Met Gala where she met the SpaceX founder.

