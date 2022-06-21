Who is Ashley Ruth Moye? Amicus Curiae meaning explained as Johnny Depp and alleged FBI agent document sparks debate

In the wake of Johnny Depp’s win in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, a 2020 amicus curiae brief filed by Ashley Ruth Moye resurfaced online. The legal document was registered in the Fairfax County court in relation to Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.

In the brief, Moye accused Heard of pretending to have pain or injury and allegedly harboring the habit of threatening to destroy Johnny Depp and his close ones. The woman also mentioned that her document was important in the “effective prosecution” of Depp’s defamation case against Heard.

However, a Twitter user by the name @roaringrapids22 pointed out that Moye’s brief was an “imaginary tale with no merit” that was disregarded by the judge. The user then revealed that the same woman filed a lawsuit against Johnny Depp and other celebrities in 2013 claiming that the actor owed her money.

The 2013 lawsuit was eventually dismissed. Additionally, Moye’s amicus curiae brief was also not considered or addressed by Johnny Depp’s team during his defamation trial proceedings against Amber Heard.

Everything to know about Ashley Ruth Moye

Ashley Ruth Moye claimed to be an undercover FBI agent who made news after filing an amicus curiae brief in the Fairfax County court. The brief was in relation to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit.

According to her kindle bio, Moye moved to New York at the age of 19 with hopes of establishing a career in acting. However, her plans drastically changed when her then-boyfriend was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day in 1986.

Following the tragic incident, Moye reportedly dedicated herself to bringing justice to her partner by punishing his murderers. Her bio also reads that Moye had a $25MM bestowal, which she left behind as she believed that her would-be fiancé was murdered by an organized crime ring due to her money.

It further mentions that Moye served as a deputized FBI agent for over a decade and earned an A.S. degree in business administration in 2019. She is also reportedly undertaking a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene and is working towards opening her oral healthcare line by 2024.

As Moye’s amicus curiae brief came to light in 2020, people questioned her credibility after finding out she had also filed a lawsuit against Johnny Depp in 2013. According to the Twitter user @roaringrapids22, Moye was known for filing “frivolous” lawsuits against Johnny Depp and other celebrities. She was also allegedly dubbed a “mentally unstable woman.”

The user mentioned that Moye was not an undercover agent but a woman with “mental health issues” who often involved herself in lawsuits related to celebrities. Her statements were also rejected by the court in the past.

What is the meaning of Amicus Curiae?

An amicus curiae is a type of document filed by an individual or organization who is not directly associated with a legal case. However, the person is allowed to assist the court by providing information or expertise about a particular case.

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines "amicus curiae" as follows:

“One (such as a professional person or organization) that is not a party to a particular litigation but that is permitted by the court to advise it in respect to some matter of law that directly affects the case in question.”

It is to be noted that the decision to consider or reject an amicus curiae depends solely at the discretion of the court.

What did Ashley Ruth Moye mention in her Johnny Depp amicus curiae?

Johnny Depp's lawyers did not consider Ashley Ruth Moye's amicus curiae in court (Image via Getty Images)

Per legal documents obtained by the court, Ashley Ruth Moye said she accompanied Johnny Depp to the airport where Amber Heard was waiting. She said she confronted Heard about the Depp’s claim which stated that Heard had the intention of blackmailing him into marrying her.

Moye alleged that Heard did not deny the accusation and at one point during the conversation acted like someone was choking her. She claimed that Heard suddenly said “You’re choking me” although no one touched her.

Moye also referred to herself as a deputized FBI agent. She said that she told Heard that blowing her cover may result in “my death and/or Johnny’s death” as the crime ring she was then investigating had committed multiple murders.

Moye further claimed that after Heard was driven away, Depp stated that Heard allegedly found documents about the former’s 30 years of association with Depp. Allegedly, Heard had blackmailed him about releasing private information to the press if he did not marry her without a prenuptial agreement.

As Moye's legal brief came to light, several social media users also took to Reddit to discuss the woman and her credibility:

However, none of Moye’s claims were addressed in court by Johnny Depp or Amber Heard's legal team during their defamation trial.

