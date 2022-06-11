Watch: Amber Heard spotted for the first time since Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard was recently spotted in public for the first time since her historic defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp came to an end. As per the video obtained by TMZ, the actress could be seen getting off a private jet and taking a chauffeured SUV.

Heard was accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez, an assistant and a bodyguard. She wore a green top and brown bottoms and kept her blonde hair open. The Aquaman star reportedly flew into New Jersey's Teterboro Airport on a private plane on Thursday.

She then drove to New York City to attend a few meetings and flew back to Washington D.C. to return to her rental home in Virginia the very same day.

The latest sighting comes after Heard lost a high-profile defamation trial against Depp at Fairfax County Court in Virginia. The latter sued Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp’s legal team claimed that the article attempted to paint the actor as Heard’s alleged abuser, although his name was not directly mentioned in the story. They also alleged that the article negatively impacted Depp’s career and damaged his public image.

However, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million and claimed that the actor assaulted her on several occasions during their relationship. Following nearly seven weeks of deliberations, a seven-body Fairfax jury declared Depp the winner of the trial.

Jurors announced that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp with her Washington Post article and ordered the actress to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

They also awarded $2 million to Heard as she won one claim about Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman defaming her through his past statements to the press.

What is next for Amber Heard after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard is likely to appeal against Johnny Depp defamation trial verdict (Image via Getty Images)

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial came to an end, the actress took to social media to share that she was “disappointed” by the ruling presented at the Fairfax County court. She wrote:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

Heard also claimed that the verdict was a “setback” for all other women who are fighting abuse and violence. She even said that the result made her “sad” because it made her lose the right to “speak freely and openly” as an American.

Meanwhile, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft appeared on the Today show and said that the actress cannot pay the $10.4m compensation to Depp. The attorney also claimed that Depp’s team learned from his loss in the 2020 UK trial against The Sun and “demonized” Heard in the US trial:

“So, what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won and Mr. Depp lost.”

She further announced that Amber Heard had “excellent grounds” to appeal the verdict and her team is already planning to take further steps.

