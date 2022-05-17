Who is Adam Waldman? Exploring cause behind the attorney's departure from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard

On Friday, Judge Bruce White dismissed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, from the case after discovering that the lawyer had given the press confidential information. The trial, which gained a considerable amount of traction, saw a new twist when accusations were showered upon Waldman.

Last month, Heard sought sanctions against the Washington attorney, claiming that press leaks occurred on at least two occasions.

Waldman, she claimed, was in charge of disseminating audio recordings, surveillance images, and declarations from third-party witnesses to websites and Twitter users.

Heard's attorneys accused Waldman, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft of Charlson Bredehoft, and Benjamin Rottenborn of Woods Rogers of spreading false rumors about their client.

What happened to Johnny Depp's former attorney Adam Waldman?

Waldman represented Depp during his divorce proceedings. When a judge discovered Waldman had released private information to the press, he was removed from his legal team.

Shortly after his departure in October, Waldman's Twitter account went inactive. However, he recently began tweeting regularly about the supposed $7 million donations, including lines from the settlement.

On Friday, Adam Waldman posted a photo of the actress in an attempt to dismiss her claims against her ex-husband.

Adam Waldman wrote:

"12/15/15 allegation 'I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip''Justice Nichols - I believe her. The UK Appeals Court - we believe him. But oops ... PHOTO SHOOT!"

The 34-year-old actress expressed her response to the post:

"Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short."

Waldman most recently published a screenshot of a $250k cheque. In 2018, a $250,000 donation was presented to the hospital in "honor of Amber Heard," according to the Daily Mail. In 2017, a $500,000 contribution was made in Heard's honor.

On Monday, Amber Heard continued her testimony in Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation suit against her, detailing more of her ex-alleged husband's violence throughout their marriage.

The trial took a one-week break as Judge Penney Azcarate attended a pre-scheduled judicial conference. Still, Heard resumed from where she left off, telling stories of their tumultuous marriage and presenting recordings of their disputes and images of her purported injuries.

When she finishes her testimony, Johnny Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, will cross-examine Amber Heard.

Edited by Sayati Das