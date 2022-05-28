Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claims actress was unable to pay divorce settlement to ACLU due to lawyers' $6 million fees

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard's attorney, delivered her closing arguments on Friday, May 27, in front of the jury at the defamation trial. According to Bredehoft, Heard had paid her legal team upwards of $6 million in fees, following her divorce from Depp.

Elaine Bredehoft also claimed that the Aquaman actress was unable to make the full $7 million donation she had pledged to the ACLU and a children's hospital following the divorce settlement because of the hefty legal fees. Heard had paid 'extraordinarily high' legal fees after Depp sued her and 'started a smear campaign against her,' according to Elaine Bredehoft.

Muhammadsaqib @MSaqibchoudary Amber Heard paid $6 million in lawyers’ fees, claims attorney saqibz.com/amber-heard-pa… Amber Heard paid $6 million in lawyers’ fees, claims attorney saqibz.com/amber-heard-pa…

A former friend of Whitney Henriquez, Heard's sister, testified earlier this week that Heard did not pay the $3.5 million pledged to the children's hospital. The Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is yet to receive the full $3.5 million pledged.

Heard, on the other hand, has claimed several times, including under oath in Depp's 2020 libel case in the UK, that she donated the entire settlement to charity. She finally admitted on the stand, while being questioned by Camille Vasquez during the defamation trial, that she did not pay the money she had pledged.

What did Elaine Bredehoft say in her half of closing arguments for Amber Heard?

The closing arguments in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial have concluded.The jury is currently deliberating after six weeks of testimony.

In their closing argument, Depp's lawyers asked jurors to "give him his life back" after claiming that Heard's allegations of domestic abuse "ruined" it. They claimed Heard would rather fight than let the actor leave, and that her allegations were an act of profound cruelty to true survivors. They asserted that Heard gave the best performance of her life on the stand.

On the other hand, Heard's legal team reiterated that a verdict in Depp's favour would make jurors "complicit" in his abuse and "campaign of global humiliation." They chastised the actor for "laughing" and passing "snide comments" during the closing arguments, adding that he engaged in "victim-blaming at its most disgusting."

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's lawyer, disputed the opposing legal notion that Heard's abuse allegations were a "hoax" in the second half of closing statements. She said:

'They have said she has this whole hoax ... but what would Amber Heard's motive be for creating a hoax or creating any of this or making any of this up?'

Bredehoft further claimed that Heard was forced to pay more than $6 million in legal fees to her lawyers in the six years since her divorce from Depp. As a result, she had been unable to pay the amount she had pledged to charity during the divorce settlement.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial began on April 11. Both stars made significant claims of emotional, physical, and verbal abuse against each other, and the trial received widespread attention. The closing arguments took place on Friday, May 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee