Watch: Johnny Depp spotted needing assistance to leave hotel in Birmingham

Following Johnny Depp’s defamation trial win against his ex-wife and actress Amber heard, the 58-year-old was seen spending a lot of time in the United Kingdom. The actor was recently seen being escorted out of The Grand Hotel in Birmingham as fans swarmed around him. Prior to being seen outside the venue, the actor reportedly spent £50,000 on a grandiose feast at an Indian restaurant for the night.

A video of Johnny Depp being guided out of a hotel in England, holding a coffee mug went viral on social media. A source told Page Six that they were trying to keep him safe from the “large crowds.” In videos of the same, the celebrity appeared concerned as he walked out of the luxury hotel. One security person was spotted clutching his right arm, while another stood close behind him. An insider added to the publication:

“Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans.”

Johnny Depp was seen wearing a black and white checked coat on top of a pair of black jeans and black shoes. He also donned a scarf and was seen with messy hair and aviator-style sunglasses.

Johnny Depp’s stay in England explored

Hours prior to being seen outside the hotel, the actor was seen at Varanasi, an Indian restaurant famed for its extravagant cuisine. According to the Insider, Johnny Depp ordered champagne and cocktails and lavishly tipped the service staff. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was with his musician friend Jeff Beck and nearly 20 others as they took over the chic restaurant on Sunday night.

Varanasi shared a photo of the actor on Instagram. They wrote in the caption:

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night. We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Beck @jeffbeckofficial! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi restaurant.”

Depp recently joined the 77-year-old musician onstage following the end of his court proceedings. He took the stage at Sheffield City Hall on May 29th. The actor-guitarist performed John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix and Marvin Gaye covers.

Depp also joined Beck on the second night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He continued to tour with Beck and the band across Birmingham, Manchester and other cities.

Clips of Depp singing and playing the guitar have gone viral on social media.

The actor has also revealed that he will be collaborating with Jeff Beck on an album this year.

Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and five million dollars in punitive damages. The Aquaman actress was also to be given two million dollars in compensatory damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed piece in December 2018 for The Washington Post where she accused Depp of domestic violence. Though the actress did not mention his name, his lawyers argued that the insinuation took a toll on his acting career. Following this, Amber Heard countersued him for $100 million.

