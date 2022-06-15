"Johnny Depp better get an RO": Amber Heard reveals she still loves Johnny Depp despite 'total global humiliation', leaves internet dumbfounded

On Wednesday, June 15, NBC's Today dropped additional clips on social media to tease their hour-long interview session with Amber Heard. The entire session is expected to be released by the network on Friday, June 17, 2022.
In the clip, Heard addressed her statement from the beginning of the defamation trial that she still loved Johnny Depp. During the trial, the Aquaman star had accused Depp of domestic and s*xual abuse. However, the jury's verdict on the case found that Depp had not abused Heard. As a result of which, the 59-year-old was awarded $10.35 million in payment for damages.
Meanwhile, Heard received $2 million in punitive damages. In another part of the interview, Heard reportedly spoke about how she would explain the defamation trial to her daughter someday.
What did Amber Heard say about her feelings towards Johnny Depp in the interview?
As showcased in the clip shared by Today, co-host Savannah Guthrie prompted her to clarify her previous statement during the trial. Guthrie asked her whether it still holds true that the actress loved her ex-husband, Depp.
In the interview, Heard said:
"Yes. Absolutely. Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand if you've ever loved anyone."
However, the 36-year-old actress did not sway away from her claims that Johnny Depp had abused and r*ped her during their relationship. In another clip released by Today, Heard claimed that Depp lied about his claims of not hitting her. She said:
"To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony."
Guthrie also asked Amber Heard about the allegations of her faking her photographs of bruises
Throughout the trial, Depp's legal team alleged that Heard had modified some images of her injury, which she claimed to have sustained under Depp. The 59-year-old actor's lawyer argued that the actress' friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington had helped her photoshop the images, which Heard's legal team had submitted as evidence of abuse by Depp.
Upon being asked about whether the allegations and the lack of prominently visible injuries in the photos affected her credibility with the jurors, Amber Heard answered:
"Again, it is that thing: if you have bruising, if you have injuries, it is fake. If you don't have any, [then] you weren't injured."
Amber Heard clarifies the audio recording of her admission to hitting Johnny Depp
Previously, Guthrie had asked Heard about the audio recordings played during the trial, where the actress seemingly admitted to having hit Depp. The 36-year-old Texas native told the co-host that she had never instigated any altercation, but had only reacted in self-defense against Depp's alleged violence towards her.
Johnny Depp supporters react to the surprising revelation of Amber Heard about her feelings towards the actor
Following the release of the aforementioned clip, numerous pro-Depp supporters took to Twitter to express their perplexed reaction to Heard's claim of still being in love with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Some called out the actress for when she had stated her desire to be left alone by Depp in the trial.
Meanwhile, another user suggested that Johnny Depp should get a restraining order against Heard as she had done previously. A few pointed out that this statement by the actress might insinuate an unhealthy 'obsession' with Depp.