"I took the stand and saw a courtroom full of Jack Sparrow fans": Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp supporters made her feel "less than human"

Ahead of airing the entire interview with Amber Heard, NBC's The Today Show has been releasing clips to promote the session. In the most recent clip dropped on social media platforms by the network on June 14, Heard addressed the backlash she received from Johnny Depp's supporters during and after the trial.

The Aquaman star also addressed the massive flak she received on social media and insinuated that the jury might have been influenced by chatter against her. Previously, during her appearance on CBS Mornings, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft also talked about the hate against the actress on social media.

In the trial, the jury's verdict favored Depp, who was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2 million in agreement with one count of her claims against Depp and his former lawyer Adam Waldman.

What did Amber Heard say about Johnny Depp's supporters and the social media influences?

Amber Heard: "This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity." EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard tells @SavannahGuthrie she felt "less than human" throughout the trial.Amber Heard: "This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity." EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard tells @SavannahGuthrie she felt "less than human" throughout the trial. Amber Heard: "This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity." https://t.co/QW1C5ru64n

In her interview with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard disclosed how the scrutiny from legions of Johnny Depp supporters made her feel during the trial. The actress spoke about how she felt moments before she would have to enter the Virginia-based Fairfax County Courthouse and face Depp's supporters. The 36-year-old Texas native said:

"Every single day, I passed from three, four, sometimes six blocks—city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, 'Burn the witch. Death to Amber.'"

Amber Heard referred to fans of Depp's hugely popular role as Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series. She iterated:

"After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized."

In the preview, Heard expressed that she felt "less than human" owing to these interactions throughout the trial. She added:

"This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

During the trial, Heard broke down amid her testimony over the alleged threats she received from pro-Depp supporters on social media. In late May, the Texas native claimed that Depp did nothing to stop the pile of hatred she received from his fans. Heard later insinuated that the 59-year-old actor had instigated the social media attacks on her. The actress also claimed that she received constant death threats along with threats to "microwave" her one-year-old daughter.

Previously, Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show and accused Depp's legal team of having demonized the actress during the trial. She further blamed the social media chatter against Heard by a legion of pro-Depp supporters.

