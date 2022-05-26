"People want to put my baby in the microwave": Amber Heard bursts into tears while revealing she receives death threats

On Thursday, May 26, Amber Heard was called to the stand as a rebuttal witness after clinical psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes' testimony in the trial. During her testimony, Heard claimed that she receives regular death threats over her domestic abuse and s*xual abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress broke into tears during her testimony, while she also alleged that Depp did not do anything to stop his legion of fans from attacking her on social media. Heard also seemed to have insinuated that Depp instead encouraged the threats toward the Aquaman star.

Later, during the cross-examination by Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, Heard addressed the recent testimony of Hicksville Trailer Palace owner Morgan Night. Furthermore, she also denied leaking the viral video of Depp smashing kitchen cabinets.

What did Amber Heard say during her rebuttal testimony against Johnny Depp in the $100 million defamation trial?

Following Depp's testimony from the day before, the 36-year-old Texas native claims to have received thousands of death threats since the trial commenced. The actress further added how she began receiving the threats following the controversial "Waldman Statements" from Depp's former lawyer in 2020.

In an emotionally charged testimony, Amber Heard said:

"I am harassed, humiliated, (and) threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world. Having the worst parts of my life, things I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me."

The Aquaman star further explained the threats and alleged that she had to continue reliving the trauma amid this online hate. Amber Heard told the jurors how people had now begun to threaten her outside the Virginia-based courthouse. She added:

"People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that. Johnny ... promised me that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I live."

In the testimony, Amber Heard said:

"I receive hundred of death threats regularly, daily. Thousands since this trial has started. People mocking my testimony ... The most humiliating thing I've ever had to go through. I hope no one ever has to go through something like this."

In addition to her other statements, Heard said:

"In the harassment and humiliation, the campaign against me that's echoed every single day on social media. And now in front of cameras in this room. Every single day I have to relive the trauma."

The actress also claimed that she has "unspoken rules" about approaching or touching her in order to avoid triggering her alleged panic episodes.

Later, Amber Heard looked towards Depp, who had his head down at the time, and she stated how he took her 'voice'. She added that she had a right to tell her side of the story.

Amber Heard denies leaking Johnny Depp's video to TMZ

While answering Depp's lawyer, Vasquez, Heard denied having leaked the video in question to online publication, TMZ. The actress explained how she would have done it sooner and "in a more effective way" if she wanted to leak the footage. The clip from 2016 showcased Depp smashing kitchen cabinets and cruising before realizing that he was being recorded.

