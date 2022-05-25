What did Morgan Night say in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial? Former Hicksville Trailer Palace owner says actress was "jealous and crazy"

On Tuesday afternoon, Johnny Depp's attorneys called a surprising rebuttal witness, the proprietor of a luxury desert trailer park where Depp, Amber Heard, and friends reportedly became aggressive during a group retreat in 2013.

Morgan Night claims he was at the Hicksville Trailer Palace in Joshua Tree, California, on the night Depp allegedly became jealous and grabbed someone's arm in 2013. Both Depp and Heard have now put forward violence claims, and this incident is one such.

On the night in question, as per Heard's testimony in the trial, Depp allegedly grabbed a woman's wrist and twisted it, threatening to break it when he became jealous of her touching Heard. Noted in Heard's testimony again, after the bout of violence, Johnny Depp allegedly physically assaulted her by doing a cavity search.

Morgan Night's testimony in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial : Timeline explored

Morgan Night's tweet from earlier in the trial was given to jurors, disputing assertions that Depp was acting aggressively around a campfire at the Hicksville Trailer Palace in May 2013.

On April 21, 2022, Night responded to "That Umbrella Guy," who tweeted,

"Bringing in the Hicksville incident charges - Johnny Depp will be accused of becoming envious because a woman was 'sitting close to' Amber Heard. Depp stated that she had taken something 'happy'. Depp is accused of shouting at Amber while removing her hand."

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's attorney, asked Night if he was a fan of Depp, and he said no. She also charged him with seeking to be a witness in the case. He then stated that Depp's lawyers approached him about giving testimony in the case.

Morgan Knight, former owner of the Hicksville trailer palace, takes the stand. This is where Amber Heard claimed Johnny Depp got upset that a woman was near her and then he did a "cavity search" and trashed the trailer

Questions have been raised about how Night was approached to provide testimony and how much of the trial he had seen. As Judge Azcarate stated, "the courtroom in this specific instance looks to be the world," and a voir dire was performed.

When asked if Night had watched the trial in recent weeks, Night said he had seen a bit after hearing Hicksville was mentioned. He also addressed a random tweet about the incident.

Night told the judge that Depp's counsel approached him in early May and begged him not to watch the trial. Night said he spoke with Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez and told her about the incident in Hicksville. After a brief intermission, Night was introduced as the next rebuttal witness.

