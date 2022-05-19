Who is Kelly Sue Milano? Amber Heard's former best friend Rocky Pennington recalls Hicksville trailer incident

Amber Heard's former best friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington (not to be confused with the MMA fighter of the same name) testified against the former's ex-husband Johnny Depp in the ongoing defamation trial on Wednesday, May 18. Pennington was the first witness on the stand and she backed Heard's allegations against Depp.

In her deposition via video, Pennington spoke about an incident on December 15, 2015, when she was called by her former friend Heard. At the time, the Los Angeles-based yoga teacher witnessed the alleged injuries sustained by Heard, which lined up with her claims of suffering domestic violence at Depp's hands.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "I was was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he turned, he might accidentally do something that was worse than he ever intended," Pennington testifies, when asked about signs of abuse between Depp and Heard. @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "I was was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he turned, he might accidentally do something that was worse than he ever intended," Pennington testifies, when asked about signs of abuse between Depp and Heard. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/BaSSyOxw4j

During her testimony, Pennington also backed Heard's claim of Depp having an unseemly incident with a woman named Kelly Sue Milano. While her identity is still not clear, she too allegedly was verbally abused by Depp.

What did Amber Heard's ex-friend Rocky Pennington say about Johnny Depp?

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Pennington gets emotional as she describes injuries on Heard's face. Pennington notes photos of the injuries were taken the night before she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Pennington gets emotional as she describes injuries on Heard's face. Pennington notes photos of the injuries were taken the night before she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/il188x6OQP

In her testimony, Pennington said:

"I was scared for Amber. I was sad for her and I was also sad for Johnny. Because he's my friend too. I really wanted them to get it together."

She also referred to Depp as the 'monster,' a term he has used in the past to speak about his problematic self who battled addiction and alleged fits of anger. Pennington revealed that many individuals in the former couple's inner circle would refer to him as the 'monster.' Upon being questioned by Amber Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn as to who would refer to Johnny Depp as such, Pennington said:

"Me, Johnny, Amber and anyone else in the inner circle that was privy to the private things that would happen."

Hicksville trailer incident explored

On Wednesday, May 18, Raquel "Rocky" Pennington further testified about specific incidents that resulted in Johnny Depp allegedly losing his cool. She recalled one such incident dating back to May 2015 when Pennington was on a group outing with Heard and Depp. She claimed that Depp abused Heard at the Hicksville trailer park resort in California. According to Raquel Pennington, Depp thrashed the trailer where Heard and he were staying.

Previously during her testimony, the Aquaman star had also made similar claims about Depp's alleged rage fit during their getaway. The actress had also admitted that the group indulged in substances like mushrooms and MDMA during their time at the resort.

What is known about Amber Heard's acquaintance, Kelly Sue Milano?

In their respective testimonies, both Amber Heard and Raquel Pennington claimed that Johnny Depp had an incident with a person named Kelly Sue Milano. As per Pennington, Depp snapped at the woman who hugged Heard while sharing a chair near the campfire. According to Pennington's testimony, Depp yelled at Milano:

"Get off my woman."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard had previously claimed that Johnny Depp yelled something along the lines of:

"Hey man, you think you're touching my f***ing girl?'"

As per Heard's testimony on May 4, Depp had allegedly threatened to twist Milano's arm at the time. While a famed author and comic writer of the same name exists, the identity of Kelly Sue Milano has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, according to a subpoena by the Fairfax County court, Milano is expected to testify in the trial as well.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee