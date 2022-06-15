“That's how bad your case was”: Megyn Kelly rips Amber Heard over jury remarks during 'Today' show interview 

Amber Heard recently appeared in her first televised interview since losing the high-profile defamation countersuit against Johnny Depp. Speaking to Today show host Savannah Guthrie, the actress discussed her opinions regarding the verdict of the trial.

Shortly after the interview, journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly talked about Heard’s comments on the verdict with her guests Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson on The Megyn Kelly Show. According to Kelly, Heard's team presented a bad case and that is what ultimately cost her the trial.

"They [jury] still did not believe you, like that’s how bad your case was.”

Megyn Kelly analyzed Heard's interview on her eponymous show

Kelly first called out Heard for saying that she does not care what others think of her. She said:

“She clearly does. It came out of the trial over and over. The number of media attempts she made, the number of media manipulations she attempted... the point is she cares. She is only saying she doesn’t because she just lost.”

The broadcaster then mocked Amber Heard’s claim about social media being “unfair” to her during the trial:

“She was unbelievable and then social media turned against her, or social media turned against her and then the jurors found her unbelievable. She thinks it’s the latter, I think it’s the former.”

Emily Jashinsky, Culture Editor at The Federalist, then pointed out that even though Johnny Depp has an army of online fans, the social media reaction to Amber Heard was not “predisposed” since everyone watched the trial live from the courtroom and shared their opinions based on the videos.

Kelly then brought up Heard's comment about not blaming the jury because she understood that Depp is a “beloved character and a fantastic actor.” Heard claimed that the jurors came to their conclusion after listening to testimonies from Depp's “paid employees."

“What she is basically saying is the other lawyers did a better job than my lawyers and Johnny did a better job than I did and that’s it was unfair, this verdict against me.”

Eliana Johnson, Editor-In-Chief at Free Beacon, chimed in that the jurors would not be impacted by social media as they were not allowed to access the same during the trial. Megyn Kelly ripped apart Heard’s interview further and said:

“Your lawyer had the chance to point all of this out on cross-examination and [they] did, and you Amber Heard pointed it out when you were on the witness stand as well. The jury heard all of your defences, all of your attempts to poke holes in the credibility of these people, and they rejected them.”

She continued to comment on how Heard's perception of the jury as a 'helpless group' of people who could not form their own opinions was strange.

“That doesn’t make the jury this helpless group of vulnerable people who would just be swayed by the randos and the paid employees. They factored all of that in, and they still did not believe you, like that’s how bad your case was.”

Although Megyn Kelly’s comments gained traction online, Amber Heard has not responded to them.

What did Amber Heard say about the jury in her Today show interview?

Amber Heard said she "does not blame" the jury for their verdict on Johnny Depp defamation trial (Image via Getty Images)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie recently spoke to Amber Heard about the latter’s take on her loss to Johnny Depp in the defamation trial. The actress said that, despite her loss, she does not blame the jury for their decision:

“I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor.”

She then claimed that the jurors were influenced by the testimonies provided by Depp’s “paid employees” and “randos” or random people:

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees.”

Heard also alleged that social media outrage against her during the defamation trial was “unfair”:

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

The actress added that she does not care about other people’s opinions and avoids taking the situation personally:

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

Amber Heard even said that she will continue to stand by her testimony about her relationship with Depp and her abuse allegations against the actor.

