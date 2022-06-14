"She is feeling more optimistic now": Amber Heard reportedly has a 'plan and strategy' to make a comeback post 'Today' show interview

American actress Amber Heard might make a comeback and appeal the verdict, days after she lost the high-profile defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On June 13, after NBC News released a preview of the Aquaman star's first interview ever since the verdict, an insider disclosed to news outlet ET that Heard is feeling ready to tell her side of the story.

“Amber was waiting a bit before speaking out about the trial and sharing her truth until she felt ready and, like, it was a good time.”

The source added that the actress waited for over a week before giving an interview.

“She was advised by her team to lay low and take time for herself for a couple of weeks, see how she felt and take care of herself.”

According to the insider, Amber Heard has had time to process and comprehend the verdict.

“She is feeling more optimistic now. She is confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year.”

Another source revealed to ET last week that Amber Heard was not in a good head space as she was "worried in general and financially speaking." At the time, the insider said that Heard was "definitely" planning to appeal the verdict.

“She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't.”

Amber Heard does not blame the jury for not siding with her on the verdict

In Amber Heard's upcoming interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, she said that she doesn't blame the jury for the verdict.

In a sneak-peek clip of her interview, which will air on June 14 and June 15 on TODAY, she stated:

“I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor.”

As for how she was depicted on social media during the heated trial, Heard said that she does not care what other people think about her personal life.

“I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things.”

Amber Heard also added that she does not take the criticism personally.

“But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.”

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article that she wrote in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Despite not naming Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that she was talking about him and asked for financial compensation of "not less than $50 million" for tarnishing his professional image.

Heard countersued the actor for $100 million for claiming that her allegations were "hoax" and fake. After a six-week heated court battle, on June 1, a jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

